DHS “Falling Apart”: Trump Budget Chief Raises Alarm Over Funding Crisis

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is facing a deepening crisis, according to Russell Vought, who warned lawmakers that the agency is “disintegrating” due to a prolonged funding lapse.

Testifying before the Senate Budget Committee, Vought said the situation has become increasingly dire since DHS appropriations expired on February 14. Without fresh funding from Congress, officials are scrambling to maintain basic operations and prevent a mass exodus of federal workers.

“There is no money for the entirety of the Department of Homeland Security,” Russell Vought stated, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Workforce at Risk as Funding Dries Up

According to Russell Vought, the Trump administration is taking temporary measures to keep employees paid, but those efforts may not be sustainable. Alongside Markwayne Mullin, he is working to avoid a wave of resignations that could cripple the agency.

“We are having to figure out ways to temporarily fund people’s paychecks so we don’t have people quit,” he told lawmakers.

The warning highlights a growing concern: without immediate congressional action, DHS could lose critical personnel responsible for border security, counterterrorism, and emergency response.

National Security and Disaster Preparedness at Stake

Beyond staffing challenges, Vought emphasized that the funding gap could have serious consequences for national security and disaster readiness. He revealed that all major DHS components, including the disaster relief fund, are currently unfunded.

“As we draw down that fund, we are not prepared for a natural disaster,” he said.

This raises concerns about the federal government’s ability to respond to hurricanes, wildfires, or other emergencies, particularly as extreme weather events become more frequent.

Temporary Fixes and Political Gridlock

To keep operations afloat, the administration is reportedly using emergency funds from previous legislation as a stopgap measure. However, officials stress that this is only a temporary solution.

The crisis unfolds amid broader political gridlock in Washington, where lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on spending bills and surveillance legislation. The ongoing partial government shutdown has further complicated efforts to restore funding.

Vought warned that delays could worsen the situation, potentially leading to long-term damage to one of the nation’s most critical agencies.

Pressure Mounts on Congress

The testimony places increasing pressure on Congress to act swiftly. Without a funding resolution, the DHS crisis could escalate into a full-scale operational breakdown, affecting everything from airport security to disaster response.

As debates continue on Capitol Hill, the warning from the Trump administration signals that the stakes are higher than ever.