Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks US Sanctions Against UN Expert Francesca Albanese

A federal judge in the United States has temporarily blocked sanctions imposed on UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, the United Nations expert on the occupied Palestinian territories, in a ruling that has intensified debate over free speech, foreign policy, and criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza.

US District Judge Richard Leon issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, pausing sanctions that had been placed on Albanese by the administration of Donald Trump in July 2025.

The sanctions followed Francesca Albanese’s repeated criticism of US support for Israel during the Gaza conflict and her calls for international accountability regarding alleged war crimes.

Court Cites Free Speech Concerns

In his written opinion, Judge Leon stated that the sanctions appeared to target Francesca Albanese’s speech and opinions rather than any unlawful conduct.

“Albanese has done nothing more than speak,” Leon wrote in the ruling, emphasizing that her recommendations to international institutions carried no binding legal authority.

The judge added that the sanctions attempted to regulate speech because of the “idea or message expressed,” raising significant constitutional concerns.

The decision marks a major legal setback for the Trump administration’s efforts to penalize the UN official.

The interim decision by the US judge gives me respite but the battle is not over. ICC judges and Palestinian NGOs remain sanctioned with no recourse to justice. The stakes are incredibly high.

Please sign and share the petition: DEFEND THE DEFENDERS!https://t.co/DiWhUOx0Ks https://t.co/2GM7ihctz9 — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 14, 2026

Family Lawsuit Challenged the Sanctions

The legal challenge was filed earlier this year by Francesca Albanese’s husband and daughter, who argued that the sanctions unfairly targeted the family and disrupted their daily lives.

According to the lawsuit, the measures effectively cut Albanese off from financial services connected to the United States, making routine banking and international transactions extremely difficult.

The sanctions reportedly barred Albanese from entering the US, accessing American banking systems, or conducting business involving US entities.

Her daughter, who is a US citizen, argued that the restrictions created severe personal and financial hardship for the family.

Francesca Albanese Responds to Ruling

Following the court’s decision, Albanese celebrated the temporary block on social media and thanked supporters for standing by her.

“Thanks to my daughter and my husband for stepping up to defend me,” she wrote in a public statement. “Together we are One.”

Francesca Albanese has served as the UN Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza since 2022. Her role involves investigating and reporting on alleged human rights abuses affecting Palestinians.

Over the past several years, she has become one of the most vocal international critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and broader policies toward Palestinians.

Political and International Fallout Continues

The Trump administration previously described Albanese as “unfit” for her UN position and accused her of engaging in “biased and malicious activities” against both the United States and Israel.

The controversy intensified after Albanese urged the International Criminal Court to consider investigations into potential war crimes involving Israeli and US nationals.

The ruling is expected to fuel further political debate surrounding freedom of expression, international law, and the role of the United Nations in monitoring global conflicts.

While the sanctions have only been temporarily blocked, the case is likely to continue through the US court system in the coming months.