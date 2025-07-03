Connect with us

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About 'F–king Amazing' Hookup With 26-Year-Old

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old Sean Penn Call Her Daddy

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old

Charlize Theron is baring it all — and we’re not just talking about her blockbuster roles. The Oscar-winning actress shocked fans during her candid appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, where she revealed she recently had a “f–king amazing” one-night stand with a 26-year-old man — a rare experience for the 49-year-old Hollywood icon.

“I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life,” Charlize Theron confessed to host Alex Cooper. “But I did just recently f–k a 26-year-old and it was really f–king amazing.”

The Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road star didn’t hold back, admitting that stepping outside of her usual dating habits felt empowering. “I’ve never done that,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. OK.’”

Charlize Theron on Call Her Daddy attributed her newfound sexual freedom to hitting her 40s, saying it brought a shift in mindset. “I found this freedom,” she explained. “So when I do [hook up], I’m like, ‘Oh, f–k yeah. I should have done this in my 20s.’”



No Time for Romance? Theron’s Two-Hour Rule

As a single mom of two adopted daughters — Jackson, 12, and August, 9 — Charlize Theron says making time for a sex life is more complicated than ever. Between school runs and parenting duties, traditional dating feels like a luxury she can’t afford.

“Who has f–king time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup?” she joked. “This sh*t’s on a timer. Do you need me to send you a call time? You got two hours. What’s happening?”

Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’: Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne Shine, But Sequel Lacks Bite

Her no-nonsense approach to intimacy — complete with scheduling and boundaries — is refreshingly honest in a celebrity world that often glosses over the realities of balancing fame and family.

 

A Rare Glimpse Into Theron’s Love Life

Known for keeping her personal relationships private, Theron’s bold podcast revelations offered a rare glimpse into her romantic world. She was last linked to model Alex Dimitrijevic in 2023, though the relationship fizzled by late 2024. Before that, she dated actor Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015 — a relationship she later clarified was far from serious, despite rumors of an engagement.

“I did not ‘almost get married to Sean Penn,’ that’s such bulls–t,” she told Howard Stern in 2020. “We dated. That was literally all we did.”

Charlize Theron has also been romantically connected to actors Craig Bierko, Stuart Townsend, and musician Stephan Jenkins in earlier years.

Charlize in Her Power Era

Now embracing her 40s with confidence, Theron is unapologetically living life on her own terms — whether it’s commanding the big screen or owning her sexuality, one-night stands, hookups. Her message? Age doesn’t define desire, and neither do outdated social expectations. Watch/Listen to the full Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper as Charlize Theron bears it all out.


