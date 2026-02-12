Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Viral in ‘Tiny’ Red Bikini Photo

Elizabeth Hurley is once again proving that age is just a number. The 60-year-old actress and model has gone viral after posting a striking photo of herself in a red bikini, sending fans into a frenzy across social media.

Hurley, who boasts more than 3 million Instagram followers, shared the sun-soaked snapshot with the caption: “Missing paradise ❤️ wearing my favourite Blaze Bikini.” The image shows the longtime star smiling confidently against a backdrop of crystal-blue waters, effortlessly commanding attention.

Within hours, the post generated thousands of reactions, with fans flooding the comments section with praise, heart emojis, and fire symbols.

Fans Celebrate Her Age-Defying Look

Social media users were quick to compliment Elizabeth Hurley’s appearance and confidence. Admirers described her as “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “ageless,” while others remarked that she appears to be “drinking from the fountain of youth.”

The Austin Powers star has built a reputation for regularly sharing swimsuit photos, often featuring designs from her own swimwear line. Her posts consistently attract strong engagement, reinforcing her status as a social media standout in the celebrity lifestyle space.

The latest red bikini photo continues that trend, quickly circulating beyond Instagram and appearing across entertainment news platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

A Longtime Style Icon

Elizabeth Hurley has remained a fashion and beauty icon for decades, first rising to international fame in the 1990s. Over the years, she has successfully transitioned from red carpet sensation to businesswoman, launching her own swimwear brand and maintaining a steady presence in film, television, and modeling.

Her vacation photos often showcase tropical destinations, including recent trips to the Maldives. In addition to beachside snapshots, Hurley has shared glimpses of themed celebrations and glamorous events, including a 007-inspired New Year’s Eve party earlier this year.

Her enduring popularity reflects a blend of nostalgia, brand savvy, and an unapologetic embrace of confidence at every stage of life.

Personal Life in the Spotlight

Beyond fashion and swimwear posts, Hurley has also offered fans occasional insights into her personal life. She has spoken publicly about her relationship with musician Billy Ray Cyrus, describing the pair as “very happy.” The couple confirmed their relationship in 2025 and have since appeared together at public events.

Hurley has one son, Damian, who has also stepped into the modeling and entertainment world. She has previously shared that their blended families maintain a warm and supportive dynamic.

The Power of Celebrity Social Media

Elizabeth Hurley’s viral bikini moment underscores the influence celebrities continue to wield on platforms like Instagram. With millions of followers and consistent engagement, stars can instantly dominate headlines with a single post.

In an era where age representation in fashion and media remains a growing conversation, Hurley’s confident presence resonates strongly with audiences who celebrate longevity, health, and self-assurance.

At 60, she continues to redefine expectations — one swimsuit photo at a time.