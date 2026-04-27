Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate

Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate

E! News

Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

The rumored relationship between Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has taken center stage in celebrity news, with singer Ray J now adding his voice to the conversation. His recent remarks, describing the situation as “sticky,” have ignited widespread reactions across social media.

Ray J’s Cautionary Take

During a podcast appearance, Ray J said he “prays” for Lewis Hamilton, suggesting the seven-time world champion may be stepping into a complicated dynamic. While he praised Lewis Hamilton, his tone hinted at concern, given Kim Kardashian’s high-profile personal history and media scrutiny.

Ray J also revisited aspects of his own past connection with Kim Kardashian, though he noted fatigue with continuing to discuss it publicly. Still, his comments quickly shifted focus to the present, framing Lewis Hamilton’s involvement as potentially challenging.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Lose Bid to Keep Ray J Settlement Private

Romance Goes Public

Speculation about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship has been building for months. The pair has reportedly traveled together across multiple locations, including Europe and the United States, and has been seen at both high-profile events and private getaways.

Fueling further buzz, Hamilton recently shared a social media video featuring the two together in Tokyo, widely interpreted by fans as making the relationship “Instagram official.” The post intensified online discussion and media coverage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Family Approval and Growing Closeness

According to reports, Kardashian’s inner circle, including members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has responded positively to Lewis Hamilton. Insiders describe the racing star as “easygoing” and say the relationship has progressed beyond a casual phase.

There are also indications that the couple is exploring more private arrangements, including searching for a shared property where they can spend time away from public attention. Locations reportedly under consideration include luxury areas in California.

Fashion Power Duo? Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Turn Heads at Nobu

Social Media Divided

Ray J’s comments have drawn mixed reactions online. Some users supported his perspective, suggesting Lewis Hamilton should carefully consider the pressures that come with dating one of the world’s most scrutinized celebrities. Others criticized Ray J for inserting himself into the narrative, pointing to his own controversies.

The debate highlights the broader fascination with celebrity relationships and how public opinion often becomes part of the story. Platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have seen users dissecting everything from compatibility to media influence.

Celebrity Culture and Public Scrutiny

The unfolding situation underscores how modern celebrity relationships are shaped not just by the individuals involved but by constant public attention. For figures like Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, both global icons in their respective fields, maintaining privacy can be difficult.

Experts often note that such scrutiny can amplify both support and criticism, creating a complex environment where personal decisions become public discourse.

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has formally confirmed details of their relationship, the growing visibility suggests it is becoming increasingly serious. Whether Ray J’s concerns hold weight or add to the noise remains to be seen.

  • Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate
  • Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Christian Horner Sparks Fresh Speculation After MotoGP Appearance MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix Jerez Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner Sparks Fresh Speculation After MotoGP Appearance
By April 27, 2026
Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate

Ray J Reacts to Kim Kardashian–Lewis Hamilton Romance, Sparks Online Debate
By April 27, 2026
Bon Jovi’s Charity Restaurant to Close A Community Effort Leaves Lasting Impact The JBJ Soul Kitchen café pop-up Jon Bon Jovi Ocean County Library

Bon Jovi’s Charity Restaurant to Close A Community Effort Leaves Lasting Impact
By April 24, 2026
LGBTQIA+ Women in India Delay Care Amid Rising Discrimination Kantar Study DIVA Charitable Trust and The Curve Foundation

LGBTQIA+ Women in India Delay Care Amid Rising Discrimination
By April 27, 2026
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
By April 24, 2026
James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ Joins Cannes Competition as Neon Secures Rights Palme d’Or competition at the Cannes Film Festival Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller

James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ Joins Cannes Competition as Neon Secures Rights
By April 24, 2026
Bon Jovi’s Charity Restaurant to Close A Community Effort Leaves Lasting Impact The JBJ Soul Kitchen café pop-up Jon Bon Jovi Ocean County Library

Bon Jovi’s Charity Restaurant to Close A Community Effort Leaves Lasting Impact
By April 24, 2026
4.7 Lakhs Motorrad BMW F 450 GS Launched in India Price, Specs and Key Features

BMW F 450 GS Launched in India: Price, Specs and Key Features
By April 24, 2026
Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds — and the results are alarming Australia's Griffith University benzoylecgonine Water ways Pollution Water

Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds and the results are alarming
By April 23, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Saros PS5 review 2026 Housemarque's new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece Playstation Game Review

Saros PS5 review 2026: Housemarque’s new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece
By April 24, 2026
UK Biobank Data Listed Online Sparks Privacy Concerns Listing on Alibaba Chinese Website UK government Ian Murray Data breach

UK Biobank Data Listed for Sale on Chinese Website Alibaba, Sparks Privacy Concerns
By April 23, 2026
Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss Kevin Kevin McGurn CEO Trump Media truth Social

Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss
By April 22, 2026
Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss Kevin Kevin McGurn CEO Trump Media truth Social

Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss
By April 22, 2026
Muzz officially launches in India — and the world's largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here Muzz founder and CEO Shahzad Younas

Muzz officially launches in India — and the world’s largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here
By April 22, 2026
Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump Content Warfare Videos Trolling Trump Iran

Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump
By April 15, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
By April 24, 2026
Earth Day 2026 Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet Global Action Climate Change

Earth Day 2026: Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet
By April 22, 2026
Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle
By March 30, 2026
Kanye West's SoFi Comeback Concert Reignites Debate Over Celebrity Complicity Zion Marley and YG Marley Travis Scott and CeeLo Green north west

News

Kanye West’s SoFi Comeback Concert Reignites Debate Over Celebrity Complicity
Judge Allows Tiger Woods to Leave U.S. for Treatment After DUI Arrest PGA Tyder Cup 2027

Golf

Judge Allows Tiger Woods to Leave U.S. for Treatment After DUI Arrest
Nestlé Reports Massive KitKat Heist as 12 Tons of Chocolate Go Missing in Europe Stolen

News

Nestlé Reports Massive KitKat Heist as 12 Tons of Chocolate Go Missing in Europe
To Top
Loading...