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Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image

Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image TV Box Lawsuit

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Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image

Tech Plunge

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Pop star Dua Lipa has launched a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the global electronics giant of using her image on television packaging without authorization.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges Samsung used a photograph of the Grammy-winning singer on boxes for various TV models sold throughout the United States. According to court documents, the image appeared prominently on packaging and marketing materials, leading consumers online to nickname the products the “Dua Lipa TV Box.”

The legal complaint claims Samsung improperly benefited from the singer’s global popularity and brand recognition to promote sales of its televisions.

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Allegations Include Copyright and Trademark Violations

According to the filing, the disputed photograph was taken during Dua Lipa’s performance at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024. The singer’s legal team claims she owns the copyright to the image and never granted Samsung permission to reproduce or distribute it commercially.

The lawsuit includes allegations of: Copyright infringement, Trademark infringement, and Misappropriation of likeness and image.

The filing argues that Samsung’s packaging design intentionally capitalized on Dua Lipa’s fame and public image without compensation or approval.

Court documents state the singer first became aware of the alleged use of her image in June 2025 after fans began posting photos of Samsung television boxes across social media platforms.

Dua Lipa Samsung TV Box

Dua Lipa Samsung TV Box

Social Media Buzz Fueled the Controversy

The controversy quickly gained traction online after users began sharing images of Samsung packaging featuring the pop star’s face. Fans jokingly referred to the products as the “Dua Lipa TV,” further amplifying public attention around the issue.

Legal experts note that celebrity likeness cases involving major corporations can become highly significant, especially when branding and commercial endorsement implications are involved.

The lawsuit claims consumers could mistakenly believe Dua Lipa endorsed Samsung products or had entered into a sponsorship agreement with the company.

Samsung Yet to Publicly Respond

As of now, Samsung has not publicly responded in detail to the allegations. Media outlets have reportedly reached out to the company for comment regarding the lawsuit.

If the case proceeds, it could become one of the more high-profile celebrity image rights disputes involving a major technology company in recent years.

The case also highlights the growing importance of intellectual property protection and celebrity branding in modern marketing campaigns, where even a single image can carry enormous commercial value.

Dua Lipa’s Expanding Global Influence

Dua Lipa remains one of the world’s biggest pop stars, with multiple Grammy Awards, chart-topping albums, and major international brand partnerships. Her global visibility has made her image and likeness highly valuable in the advertising and entertainment industries.

The lawsuit underscores how aggressively public figures now protect their intellectual property rights in the digital age, particularly when their likeness is allegedly used to market products without consent.

Legal analysts expect the case to attract significant attention from both the entertainment and corporate sectors as it develops.

  • Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image TV Box Lawsuit
  • Dua Lipa Samsung TV Box
  • Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image TV Box Lawsuit
  • Dua Lipa Samsung TV Box

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