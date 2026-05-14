Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Go Public With Romantic PDA-Filled Getaway Montage

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have taken their relationship public in a major way after sharing an intimate montage of romantic moments from their recent Australian getaway.

The loved-up clips, posted to Sweeney’s Instagram Story on May 13, quickly sparked buzz online as fans got a closer look at the couple’s relationship through beachside kisses, helicopter rides, scuba diving adventures, and sunset walks.

The montage marks one of the pair’s most public displays of affection since dating rumors first emerged in 2025.

Sydney Sweeney Shares Romantic Vacation Moments

The video compilation featured several candid moments, largely filmed by Sydney Sweeney herself. In one clip, Scooter Braun kisses the actress on the cheek while the pair relaxes on the beach. Other scenes show the couple holding hands before boarding a helicopter over the ocean and preparing together for a scuba diving excursion.

The montage concluded with the pair slow dancing indoors before sharing a kiss, giving fans a glimpse into what appears to be a deeply personal and affectionate relationship.

Sweeney soundtracked the montage with the song “Who You Share It With” by Layup, adding to the emotional tone of the clips.

The lyrics, centered on love, companionship, and shared experiences, fueled further fan reactions across social media.

Relationship Rumors Began After Jeff Bezos Wedding

Sweeney and Braun first sparked dating speculation after attending the lavish wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Italy in June 2025.

Shortly before those rumors surfaced, reports claimed Sweeney had ended her longtime relationship with producer Jonathan Davino.

Braun, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The former music manager shares three children with Cohen.

Although both Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun initially kept their rumored romance private, the couple has become increasingly open in recent months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Australian Getaway Captures Fans’ Attention

Fans especially praised the relaxed and authentic feel of the Australian vacation content.

The couple’s beach walks, matching hoodies, casual knitwear, and candid selfies created a softer and more natural celebrity image compared to heavily curated social media posts often associated with Hollywood couples.

Photos and clips from the trip showed the pair exploring Hamilton Island, enjoying boat rides, singing karaoke together, and embracing during sunset walks along the coast.

Sweeney’s laid-back fashion choices — oversized sweaters, baseball caps, loose denim, and neutral-toned outfits — also became a major talking point online, with fans recreating elements of her relaxed travel style.

Busy Year Ahead for Sydney Sweeney

The romantic getaway comes during a packed year for Sweeney professionally.

The actress is currently filming the live-action adaptation of Gundam in Australia while also preparing for several upcoming acting projects. In recent years, Sweeney has become one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars thanks to acclaimed performances in projects including Euphoria, Anyone But You, and The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun has largely stepped back from artist management in recent years while focusing on business ventures and media projects.