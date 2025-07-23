Livvy Dunne Denied Babe Ruth’s Iconic NYC Apartment After Instagram Reveal Upsets Co-op Board

In a surprising twist that blends old-school real estate with new-age fame, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, social media sensation and former LSU gymnastics star, has been denied the purchase of Babe Ruth’s historic New York City apartment—reportedly due to a bit too much sharing on Instagram.

Livvy Dunne had all but closed the deal on the $1.59 million Upper West Side co-op at 345 W. 88th Street—once home to Yankees legend Babe Ruth—when the board rejected her all-cash offer just days before she was set to receive the keys.

The reason? According to neighbors and insiders, it wasn’t finances or paperwork that sank the deal—it was her viral announcement.







In May, Livvy Dunne posted a now-notorious video to her 5.4 million Instagram followers, dancing on a beach in a bikini with the caption: “bought a NYC apt.” That celebration apparently rubbed the co-op board the wrong way. As one resident bluntly put it: “She messed up. The board got pissed because she put it on her Instagram.”

Livvy Dunne, who has made headlines for being one of the highest-paid college athletes thanks to NCAA NIL deals (earning an estimated $9.5 million), shared her disappointment on TikTok. “I’m just disappointed, that’s all,” she told her 8 million followers. “They didn’t say it was financial. I literally was supposed to get the keys, and that week, they denied me.”

The apartment, a seventh-floor, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit in a pre-war building, was once occupied by Babe Ruth and his family from 1920 to 1940. The building even features a commemorative plaque honouring Babe Ruth.

Livvy Dunne had already begun plans to personalize the historic home with boyfriend Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Paul and I got an interior designer,” she shared, saying she didn’t want to bring her “college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

While the exact reason behind the board’s rejection remains unclear—the board isn’t legally required to disclose it—many speculate that her massive online presence and early announcement may have violated the unspoken privacy norms of NYC’s notoriously selective co-op scene.

In a final quip, influencer and gymnastics star Livvy Dunne offered a warning to her followers: “Long story short: don’t try to live in a co-op. You might get denied—and you won’t get Babe Ruth’s apartment.”

Now, the iconic property is back on the market, and Livvy Dunne is left apartment-hunting once more—hopefully a bit more quietly this time.