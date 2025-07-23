LeBron James Is Still Dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Disses as Drake Tops Charts

Connect with us

LeBron James’ refusal to take the high road is making him look bad. Yes, he has every right to enjoy Kendrick’s music. But dancing with extra enthusiasm to a song that mocks someone you were once close with? That’s not grown man behavior — that’s middle school energy.
LeBron James may be king on the court — but off it, fans think he’s playing himself. The NBA icon is once again under fire after new footage showed him and wife Savannah James dancing enthusiastically to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at a party in France. The problem? That track is a direct diss at LeBron’s former friend, Drake — and this marks yet another public instance of LeBron cosigning the beef.

Fans weren’t impressed. “He dancing harder to it now, leSwitch up,” one Instagram user quipped. Others accused LeBron of being “petty,” “cringe,” and “doing too much” in a drama that’s dragged on for over a year.

And honestly? They have a point.

LeBron James and Drake’s friendship was once tight, spanning more than a decade. From red carpets to personal support during Bronny’s health crisis, Drake was there. Now, LeBron seems eager to bury that history — not quietly, but with champagne, fedoras, and viral yacht vibes.



This isn’t the first time LeBron James has been caught vibing to “Not Like Us.” He was spotted at Kendrick’s Pop Out concert in 2024, singing along. Then again in Monaco. Now in Cannes. At this point, it’s not just messy — it’s performative.

Drake has noticed, too. He’s taken shots back in songs like “What Did I Miss?” where he raps: “I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d—k riding gang since ‘Headlines’.” He also changed lyrics in “Nonstop” during a live show, rapping: “How I go 6 to 23, but not LeBron.” And the cherry on top? Covering up his old LeBron James tattoo with a new one of Canadian baller Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This isn’t just celebrity pettiness — it’s a friendship unraveling in public, and LeBron James’ refusal to take the high road is making him look bad. Yes, he has every right to enjoy Kendrick Lamar’s music. But dancing with extra enthusiasm to a song that mocks someone you were once close to? That’s not grown man behaviour — that’s middle school energy.

 

Even Drake’s fans are calling it out. “LeBron’s acting like a 23-year-old influencer, not a 63-year-old icon,” wrote one X user. “This isn’t loyalty to Kendrick — it’s a public meltdown.”

Worse yet, his moves feel calculated. The yacht parties, the bucket hats, the smiling to every lyric — it’s all being captured and leaked like a PR stunt. Is LeBron James really into the music — or just trying to ride the Kendrick Lamar wave while it’s hot?

Whatever the motive, it’s a bad look. Drake may be throwing lyrical darts, but LeBron James’ showing up in costume to catch them. Sometimes, being a grown-up means stepping back, not turning up.

LeBron James, we get it. You picked your side. But maybe now, it’s time to stop dancing and start maturing.


By July 23, 2025
