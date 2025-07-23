Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Lawyer and Legal Titan No More

Famed criminal defense attorney Roy Black, best known for defending some of the most high-profile—and controversial—clients in modern American history, has died at the age of 80. His law firm confirmed that Black passed away on Monday at his home in Coral Gables after battling an illness. Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyer Roy Black, a towering figure in the legal world, was lauded by colleagues and critics alike for his courtroom prowess and his uncanny ability to secure acquittals in cases that seemed unwinnable. His longtime partner, Howard Srebnick, described him as the “greatest criminal lawyer of our generation, perhaps in American history.”

“For more than 30 years, Roy was my teacher, mentor and friend,” Howard Srebnick said in a statement. “The losses I feel personally and professionally are immeasurable.”







Over five decades, Roy Black defended an array of celebrity clients, including singer Justin Bieber, race car driver Hélio Castroneves, and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh. But it was his 1991 acquittal of William Kennedy Smith—nephew of President John F. Kennedy—in a highly publicized assault case that first cemented Roy Black’s national reputation.

Perhaps most controversially, Roy Black represented disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in a 2008 plea deal that has since become one of the most scrutinized legal agreements in recent U.S. history. Under the deal, Epstein served just 13 months in a Palm Beach jail for charges involving prostitution with underage girls, while enjoying liberal work-release privileges. Critics have long pointed to the agreement as emblematic of systemic failures in prosecuting wealthy and powerful defendants.

The Epstein case has remained politically charged, resurfacing recently in light of ongoing demands for transparency into how the plea deal was negotiated—and who may have benefited from it. Although Roy Black largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, his legal legacy remains inextricably linked to that landmark case.

Outside the courtroom, Roy Black became a familiar face to reality TV audiences through his wife, Lea Black, a former star of The Real Housewives of Miami. She confirmed his death to People magazine and said a celebration of his life will be announced in the coming weeks.

Born in New York and raised in Florida, Roy Black was known for his commanding courtroom presence, baritone voice, and meticulous preparation. He taught law students, mentored countless younger attorneys, and maintained a passion for the legal system—even as it placed him at the center of some of America’s most polarizing trials.

As tributes pour in from across the legal and celebrity worlds, one thing is certain: Roy Black was a man who never shied away from the spotlight, nor the complex moral gray zones of the American justice system.

A legend to some, a controversy to others—Roy Black’s death marks the end of an era in high-profile criminal defense.