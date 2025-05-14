Connect with us

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

date 2025-05-14

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Hollywood icon Salma Hayek is setting a new standard for beauty and empowerment as she graces the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Swimsuit Issue at age 58. The announcement, made on May 13, marks a defining moment for the actress and producer, who continues to defy expectations and challenge conventional norms about ageing in the public eye.

Salma Hayek is one of four women chosen for this year’s prestigious cover, alongside Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, LSU gymnast and model Olivia Dunne, and model-entrepreneur Lauren Chan. For her shoot, Hayek returned to her roots, posing in her native Mexico in a series of breathtaking settings that range from sandy beaches to lush landscapes, including one striking image with zebras in the background.

The visuals are a celebration of both Salma Hayek’s heritage and her timeless allure. The actress is wearing various swimsuits, including semi-nude shots, exuding confidence, elegance, and a fierce self-acceptance.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Salma Hayek reflected on the emotional resonance of this milestone. “I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated and think, ‘Who’s going to be in it?’” she said. “Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it.”

She added, “If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse. But the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Salma Hayek’s feature adds to a growing trend in the magazine’s editorial direction. In recent years, Sports Illustrated has made headlines for embracing more age-inclusive and diverse representations of beauty. Martha Stewart, at 81, appeared on the 2023 cover in a white one-piece swimsuit, while Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, posed for the magazine at 74 in 2022. This evolving narrative is reshaping cultural conversations around ageing, especially for women in the public sphere.

Salma Hayek, whose acting career spans more than three decades with standout roles in films such as Frida and House of Gucci, has also become a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and self-expression. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it,” she told Sports Illustrated. “I think it’s really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated says it’s OK — maybe even cool — to be past 50 and still feel not just sexy, but free.”

This latest accomplishment is a powerful reminder that age is not a barrier to confidence, beauty, or new beginnings. With her radiant photos and candid reflections, Salma Hayek is once again proving that true glamour transcends age — and that bold reinvention is always in style.

The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands on May 17.


