Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos

Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos

Actress, producer, and rising business mogul Sydney Sweeney is no longer just lighting up the screen—she’s building an empire, one daring move at a time. The Euphoria and White Lotus star is stepping into the world of fashion with Sydney Sweeney’s own lingerie line, and she’s not doing it alone. According to reports, the project is being backed by none other than Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Sydney Sweeney has become a powerhouse not only in entertainment but also in branding and entrepreneurship. Her newest venture into Lingerie is the culmination of over a year of planning, sources confirm, and the results are expected to be as bold and unapologetic as Sweeney herself.



What makes this move headline-worthy? It’s the involvement of tech and finance royalty. Bezos and Sánchez, who recently tied the knot in a high-profile Venice ceremony, have reportedly invested in Sydney Sweeney’s brand via connections with Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue. Coatue’s $1 billion Innovation Fund includes funding from Bezos’ family office and fellow billionaire Michael Dell.

Lauren Sánchez reportedly played a key matchmaking roleconnecting Sydney Sweeney with Ben Schwerin and ultimately setting the stage for one of the year’s most buzzed-about celebrity business partnerships. Sweeney’s attendance at the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding raised eyebrows—until now. The secret lingerie line may explain her surprising appearance at the ultra-exclusive event.

But lingerie isn’t her only hustle. Sydney Sweeney is already a branding powerhouse: she has served as a global ambassador for HeyDude, Laneige, and Kérastase, and previously partnered with Frankie’s Bikinis and Dr. Squatch, the latter featuring her now-viral “bathwater soap” ad. Her business instincts are just as sharp as her acting chops.

Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater-Infused Soap Sparks Internet Frenzy

In a recent interview, Sydney Sweeney admitted, “I thrive in chaos… I don’t really sleep much, but I do best when I don’t sleep much.” That drive is rooted in a profoundly personal backstory. Coming from a financially struggling family, she told Glamour in 2023 that her success is a necessity, not just a choice: “I knew I had to succeed… so it wasn’t for nothing.”

New “Eden” Trailer and Poster Drop: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney & Jude Law Bring Chaos to Paradise

With an estimated net worth of $40 million and a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30, Sweeney’s trajectory is only rising. Still, she insists her ambitions have barely begun: “There’s so much more I want to accomplish. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface.”

From the silver screen to Silicon Valley-backed fashion, Sydney Sweeney is rewriting the Hollywood playbook, proving that brains, branding, and boldness are the new sexy.


Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line Backed by Jeff Bezos
July 16, 2025
