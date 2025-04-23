Sydney Sweeney in Talks for Lead Role in Live-Action Gundam Movie

Connect with us

Sydney Sweeney is in final negotiations to star in the long-awaited live-action Gundam film from Legendary Entertainment, co-developed with Bandai Namco Filmworks. The adaptation aims to bring the iconic Japanese military sci-fi franchise to Western audiences in a bold new way. The film will be written and directed by Jim Mickle, the showrunner of Sweet Tooth, who also joins the producing team alongside Linda Moran under their Nightshade banner. Jim Mickle’s background in genre storytelling is expected to help translate the massive scope and emotional complexity of Gundam to the big screen.

A Legacy of Giant Robots and Deep Storytelling

Originally created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, Mobile Suit Gundam debuted in 1979 and quickly grew into a multimedia powerhouse. Set in the Universal Century, the story explores the war between space colonies and Earth, fought through massive humanoid robots known as Mobile Suits. The franchise’s influence spans anime, manga, novels, toys, video games, and more.

A Major Career Move for Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney’s potential role marks another major milestone in her rapidly rising career. Following standout performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, she has expanded her film presence with titles like Madame Web, Immaculate, and the upcoming Eden, directed by Ron Howard. She is also attached to several high-profile projects, including Echo Valley with Julianne Moore and an untitled biopic, where she will play boxing legend Christy Martin.

Sam Rockwell’s ‘White Lotus Season 3’ Monologue Stuns Viewers in a Wild Episode

From Anime Classic to Global Blockbuster

This adaptation of Gundam, starring Sydney Sweeney, signals a major crossover of Japanese pop culture into Hollywood, following the success of other anime-inspired projects. Legendary originally announced the film in 2021, with Kong: Skull Islands Jordan Vogt-Roberts initially attached. While character and plot specifics are still under wraps, fans hope for a faithful and visually stunning tribute to the beloved franchise.

While no release date has been set, anticipation is high. If Sydney Sweeney finalises her deal, production could ramp up quickly, especially given the momentum building behind Hollywood’s growing interest in anime-based projects. Legendary has yet to release further details, but with a high-profile team on board, Gundam looks poised to make a dramatic live-action debut.


