Washington Post Lays Off One-Third of Workforce as Bezos Pushes for Profitability

Contributor Sally Quinn, whose late husband, Ben Bradlee, once led the paper through its most influential era, described the atmosphere as one of relentless grief, saying the newsroom has endured “one funeral after the other.”

The Washington Post, one of America’s most storied news organizations, laid off roughly one in three employees on Wednesday in a sweeping restructuring that has deeply shaken its newsroom and operations. The cuts, which impact nearly every department, mark one of the most severe layoffs and workforce reductions in the paper’s history and come amid mounting pressure from owner Jeff Bezos to return the publication to profitability.

Staff members were instructed to stay home as The Washington Post’s layoff notices were distributed, underscoring the scale and suddenness of the move. Executive editor Matt Murray acknowledged in an internal memo that the changes include “substantial newsroom reductions,” affecting almost all news desks.

Sports, books, and podcasts shut down

Among the most dramatic changes is the near-total elimination of the Washington Post’s sports department, a move that stunned employees and readers alike. While a small number of sports reporters may transition into other roles, the standalone sports section is effectively gone. The Books section has also been closed, and the paper’s daily “Post Reports” podcast has been cancelled.

Local coverage has been hit hard, with the Metro desk significantly reduced. International reporting is also being scaled back, though some overseas bureaus will remain to maintain what leadership calls a “strategic” global presence. Cuts are extending beyond journalism, with major layoffs on the business and operations side as well.

Newsroom morale hits a breaking point

Journalists reacted with anger and despair across social media. Several reporters described the Washington Post layoffs as ideological rather than financial, questioning whether the paper’s leadership is abandoning its broad mission in favor of a narrower political focus.

Veteran voices echoed that concern. Contributor Sally Quinn, whose late husband, Ben Bradlee, once led the paper through its most influential era, described the atmosphere as one of relentless grief, saying the newsroom has endured “one funeral after the other.”

Former executive editor Marty Baron called the layoffs “among the darkest days in the history” of the Washington Post. While acknowledging real business challenges facing the industry, Baron argued that missteps at the top—including editorial decisions that alienated loyal subscribers—had significantly worsened the paper’s financial position.

Bezos’ strategy draws sharp criticism

Jeff Bezos, who purchased the Washington Post in 2013, did not comment publicly on the layoffs. However, his role looms large over the crisis. Critics say Bezos has pushed leadership to prioritize profitability and political influence over broad-based journalism.

Internal resistance had been building for weeks. Reporters sent letters urging Jeff Bezos not to hollow out the newsroom, warning that focusing narrowly on politics would weaken collaboration across desks and diminish the paper’s overall quality. Those pleas were ultimately ignored.

Under the new structure, the Post will concentrate resources on politics, national affairs, national security, investigations, technology, health, climate, and cultural trends—areas leadership believes will resonate most with readers and subscribers.

A defining moment for American journalism

The Washington Post’s mass layoffs reflect broader struggles across the U.S. media industry, but the scale and symbolism of the cuts have struck a nerve. For many journalists, the restructuring raises an existential question: can a newspaper known for depth, range, and accountability survive by becoming smaller, leaner, and more narrowly focused?

As hundreds of staffers depart, the future of one of the world’s most influential newsrooms remains uncertain.