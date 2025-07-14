New “Eden” Trailer and Poster Drop: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney & Jude Law Bring Chaos to Paradise

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard is back—and this time, he’s trading feel-good for fatal. His new R-rated survival thriller, Eden, has just released a chilling new poster and a tense teaser trailer, featuring Hollywood heavyweights Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Jude Law trapped on a deserted island where the greatest danger isn’t nature—it’s each other.

Set in 1929, Eden dramatizes the real-life story of European settlers who abandoned civilization for a fresh start on Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands. But their quest for utopia quickly spirals into a deadly power struggle.

“By This Time Next Year, One of Us Will Be Gone”

That ominous line in Ron Howard’s Eden, spoken by Ana de Armas’ character—Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn—anchors the teaser and sets the tone for the explosive drama. Ana De Armas, clutching a rifle with ice in her eyes, plays the island’s mysterious femme fatale whose arrival escalates already-fracturing group dynamics.







Jude Law portrays Dr. Friedrich Ritter, the colony’s philosophical leader, while Vanessa Kirby plays his ailing wife, Dora Strauch, who grapples with multiple sclerosis amid the island’s hostile conditions. Eden has Sydney Sweeney step in as Margret Wimmer, a young idealist whose faith in the paradise project starts to fray as darkness descends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb (@imdb)

Adding to the international ensemble is Daniel Brühl as Margret’s husband, Heinz Wittmer, one of many settlers who realize too late that Ron Howard’s Eden is no sanctuary—it’s a pressure cooker of clashing egos and unspoken motives.

New Poster Teases Madness in Paradise

The just-dropped official poster for Eden leans into the film’s intense psychological themes. Featuring Ana de Armas and Jude Law locked in a sun-drenched stare-down, with the jungle and storm clouds looming, it’s a visual warning: paradise is about to burn.

The tagline? “Some left civilization behind. Others brought it with them.”

Mixed Buzz, High Stakes

Eden premiered at TIFF 2024, drawing praise for its haunting cinematography and strong performances, though it currently holds a 57% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film is Howard’s first major project since Thirteen Lives and is already being dubbed his most provocative film yet.

As fans dissect every frame of the teaser and debate the film’s grim real-life inspirations, Eden is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about thrillers of 2025. With Vertical Entertainment backing its theatrical release and a cast of award-season magnets, all eyes are on the film’s August 22 debut.

Whether Eden becomes a box-office hit or a controversial misfire, one thing’s certain—it won’t be ignored.