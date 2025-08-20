Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Tech Plunge
Published on

Google has officially pulled the wraps off its Pixel 10 lineup and next-gen AI features at the highly anticipated Made by Google 2025 event. From the debut of the waterproof Pixel 10 Pro Fold to a redesigned Pixel Watch 4, here are the top takeaways shaping Google’s new era of AI-powered devices.



1. Pixel 10 Pro Fold Sets a New Standard

As expected, Google launched its Pixel 10 Pro Fold — the first foldable with an IP68 rating, making it fully dust-tight and water-resistant. Featuring an expanded 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner screen, it runs on the new Tensor G5 processor, built on TSMC’s node instead of Samsung’s. Starting at $1,799, it ships in silver and green on October 9.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched at Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched at Made by Google 2025

2. Pixel 10 Pro & Pro XL with Tensor G5

The Pixel 10 Pro ($999) and Pro XL ($1,119) look familiar but pack key upgrades. Both run the Tensor G5 and support Qi2 wireless charging, with the XL supporting faster 25W speeds. Storage now starts at 256GB, and both models are available for preorder today in silver, green, white, and black.

Google Pixel 10 Pro & Pro XL with Tensor G5 - launched at Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Pro & Pro XL with Tensor G5 – launched at Made by Google 2025

3. Base Pixel 10 Gets a Third Camera

For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 ($799) includes a triple-camera setup: a 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto. Other upgrades include Qi2 wireless charging, brighter 3,000-nit display, and larger battery. Preorders start today, with in-store availability on August 28.

Base Google Pixel 10 Gets a Third Camera - launched at Made by Google 2025

Base Google Pixel 10 Gets a Third Camera – launched at Made by Google 2025

4. Pixelsnap Accessories

Google also revealed Pixelsnap accessories, including Qi2 magnetic cases ($49.99), a wireless charging puck ($39.99), a dual-purpose stand ($69.99), and a ring-style stand accessory ($29.99).

Google Pixelsnap Accessories - - launched at Made by Google 2025

Google Pixelsnap Accessories – – launched at Made by Google 2025

5. Pixel Watch 4 Goes Brighter & Longer

The Pixel Watch 4 debuts with a domed design, 50% brighter 3,000-nit display, slimmer bezels, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Prices start at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi version, with LTE and 45mm models scaling higher. Available October 9.

Google Pixel Watch 4 - launched at Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel Watch 4 – launched at Made by Google 2025

6. Pixel Buds 2A with AI Boosts

The new Pixel Buds 2A ($129.99) now include Google’s Tensor A1 chip, active noise cancellation, and AI-powered call clarity. Battery life extends up to 10 hours without ANC, and they launch October 9 in black and purple.

Google Pixel Buds 2A - launched at Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel Buds 2A – launched at Made by Google 2025

7. Pixel Buds Pro 2 Update

Google didn’t forget last year’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, which will soon receive features like Adaptive Audio, Noise Protection, and AI-based call controls via head nods or shakes.



8. AI Everywhere in Pixel 10 & Beyond

Every new device integrates Gemini AI. Pixel phones gain Magic Cue, AI photo refinement, Camera Coach, journaling, and translation tools. Pixel Watch 4 adds an AI-powered health coach, pushing Google’s ecosystem deeper into daily life.

From a waterproof foldable to AI-enhanced earbuds and a smarter watch, Google’s Pixel 10 event proved the company is doubling down on AI-driven hardware. With prices starting at $799 and availability rolling out between August 28 and October 9, Google is gearing up for a major holiday season push.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Billionaire Plans First Titanic Dive Since OceanGate Tragedy Titanic Tourism Wreck Patrick Lahey

Billionaire Plans First Titanic Dive Since OceanGate Tragedy
By August 21, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Kiss of the Spider Woman Trailer

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Kiss of the Spider Woman Trailer
By August 21, 2025
Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell Deathwatch Poster Ahead of Trailer Premiere at Anime NYC Liev Schreiber Sam Fisher Derek Kolstad ubisoft

Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Poster Ahead of Trailer Premiere at Anime NYC
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon

Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon
By August 21, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More Treyarch and Raven Software Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More
By August 20, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...