Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google has officially pulled the wraps off its Pixel 10 lineup and next-gen AI features at the highly anticipated Made by Google 2025 event. From the debut of the waterproof Pixel 10 Pro Fold to a redesigned Pixel Watch 4, here are the top takeaways shaping Google’s new era of AI-powered devices.







1. Pixel 10 Pro Fold Sets a New Standard

As expected, Google launched its Pixel 10 Pro Fold — the first foldable with an IP68 rating, making it fully dust-tight and water-resistant. Featuring an expanded 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner screen, it runs on the new Tensor G5 processor, built on TSMC’s node instead of Samsung’s. Starting at $1,799, it ships in silver and green on October 9.

2. Pixel 10 Pro & Pro XL with Tensor G5

The Pixel 10 Pro ($999) and Pro XL ($1,119) look familiar but pack key upgrades. Both run the Tensor G5 and support Qi2 wireless charging, with the XL supporting faster 25W speeds. Storage now starts at 256GB, and both models are available for preorder today in silver, green, white, and black.

3. Base Pixel 10 Gets a Third Camera

For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 ($799) includes a triple-camera setup: a 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto. Other upgrades include Qi2 wireless charging, brighter 3,000-nit display, and larger battery. Preorders start today, with in-store availability on August 28.

4. Pixelsnap Accessories

Google also revealed Pixelsnap accessories, including Qi2 magnetic cases ($49.99), a wireless charging puck ($39.99), a dual-purpose stand ($69.99), and a ring-style stand accessory ($29.99).

5. Pixel Watch 4 Goes Brighter & Longer

The Pixel Watch 4 debuts with a domed design, 50% brighter 3,000-nit display, slimmer bezels, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Prices start at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi version, with LTE and 45mm models scaling higher. Available October 9.

6. Pixel Buds 2A with AI Boosts

The new Pixel Buds 2A ($129.99) now include Google’s Tensor A1 chip, active noise cancellation, and AI-powered call clarity. Battery life extends up to 10 hours without ANC, and they launch October 9 in black and purple.

7. Pixel Buds Pro 2 Update

Google didn’t forget last year’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, which will soon receive features like Adaptive Audio, Noise Protection, and AI-based call controls via head nods or shakes.







8. AI Everywhere in Pixel 10 & Beyond

Every new device integrates Gemini AI. Pixel phones gain Magic Cue, AI photo refinement, Camera Coach, journaling, and translation tools. Pixel Watch 4 adds an AI-powered health coach, pushing Google’s ecosystem deeper into daily life.

From a waterproof foldable to AI-enhanced earbuds and a smarter watch, Google’s Pixel 10 event proved the company is doubling down on AI-driven hardware. With prices starting at $799 and availability rolling out between August 28 and October 9, Google is gearing up for a major holiday season push.