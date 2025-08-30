Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event: What to Expect on September 9

Apple has officially confirmed its iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” event, scheduled for September 9, 2025, livestreaming from Cupertino at 1 PM ET. The company sent out “save the date” invitations on August 26, sparking anticipation for what could be one of the most significant September rollouts in years.

Beyond the new iPhone lineup, industry insiders expect Apple Watch upgrades and the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3, making this one of the most closely watched events on Apple’s calendar.







The iPhone Air: Apple’s Thinnest Phone Yet

Perhaps the biggest buzz surrounds the rumored iPhone Air — a new ultra-thin iPhone said to measure just 5.55 mm thick, making it the slimmest in Apple’s history. For comparison, the iPhone 6, long known for its sleekness, was 6.9 mm.

However, thinness comes with trade-offs. Reports suggest the iPhone Air will feature just a single 48MP camera and a smaller battery, making it more of a stylish lifestyle device than a powerhouse performer.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Camera Overhaul

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to ditch titanium in favor of aluminum builds, while introducing the most dramatic design change in years: a camera “island” stretching across the back.

Leakers say the setup will include an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens, enhancing zoom and image clarity. An anti-glare coating, similar to Apple’s iPad displays, may also debut.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 could finally get a 120Hz ProMotion display, a long-requested feature previously reserved for Pro models.

iOS 26: The “Liquid Glass” Era

All new devices will ship with iOS 26, Apple’s most ambitious design update in years. The Liquid Glass interface introduces translucent visuals, refined animations, and a modernized Apple Music control system. Apple is likely to showcase the iPhone 17’s display as the best way to experience the refresh.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11

Apple will also update its wearables. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may bring 5G connectivity, satellite texting, and a stronger processor, giving outdoor enthusiasts more independence. The Series 11, though not a radical redesign, should pack a faster chip and potentially 5G support.

AirPods Pro 3: Smarter Than Ever

Three years after their last upgrade, the AirPods Pro 3 could debut at the event. Rumors suggest biometric sensors like in-ear heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and even live translation features. A sleeker charging case with capacitive controls and no physical pairing button is also expected.

From a bold new iPhone Air to smarter wearables and next-gen earbuds, Apple’s September 9 event promises major announcements. With CEO Tim Cook and his team known for last-minute surprises, fans can only wait for the official unveiling.