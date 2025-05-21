Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120

Marshall, the legendary British audio brand known for powering stages and studios for more than six decades, is bringing its iconic sound into the living room. With the launch of the Heston 120, Marshall’s first-ever soundbar, the company is expanding its legacy from guitar amplifiers to home entertainment systems.

The Marshall Heston 120 is a bold entry into the competitive home audio market. Designed for both television and music listening, it promises an immersive sound experience rooted in Marshall’s rich sonic heritage. Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, the soundbar delivers multidimensional sound, courtesy of 11 precision drivers that project audio in multiple directions, filling the room with authentic, spatially dynamic sound.







“Most soundbars are designed with TV audio in mind, but music often ends up as an afterthought,” says Anders Olsson, Senior Product Manager at Marshall Group. “This gave us the opportunity to create something truly special—an all-in-one unit that does justice to both.”

True to its rock-and-roll roots, the Marshall Heston 120 is as visually striking as it is technically refined. Modeled after Marshall’s classic guitar amps, the unit features the iconic brushed gold Marshall logo, tactile brass knobs, and a rugged black exterior, blending vintage style with modern functionality.

Connectivity is where the Heston 120 truly shines. It can connect to TVs via HDMI and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Auracast for wireless streaming from mobile devices. An analogue RCA input adds versatility for those wishing to connect turntables or CD players. Control options include physical dials for bass, treble, and volume and the newly launched Marshall App, which allows users to fine-tune EQ settings and calibrate acoustics to their space.

To celebrate the product’s debut, Marshall partnered with MTV for a special revival episode of MTV Cribs, marking its first airing since 2022. The episode features Dan and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, offering a rare tour of their home, complete with the Heston 120 as the centrepiece of their listening setup. The episode also includes a cameo by Nova Twins, artists signed to Marshall Records.

“No one has ever seen where we live—not even our own families,” joked Dan Hawkins. “But when Marshall came knocking, we couldn’t say no. As long as they took their shoes off.”

Set to retail for £899.99 (INR 1,10,000/-), the Heston 120 is now available for pre-order and will officially go on sale June 3, with expanded retail availability from September 16.

With the Heston 120, Marshall isn’t just entering the home audio market—it’s making a statement. Combining high-fidelity sound, bold design, and intuitive controls, the Heston 120 is poised to redefine how we listen at home, delivering the energy of a live concert directly to your living room.