Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

AI Smart Glasses

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

Tech Plunge
Published on

Titan Eye+, India’s leading eyewear retailer, has finally brought the highly anticipated Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses, bringing a cutting-edge wearable tech experience to Indian consumers. The globally acclaimed smart eyewear will now be available in over 50 select Titan Eye+ stores across the country as well as online at titaneyeplus.com, making advanced eyewear accessible to tech-forward shoppers.

The launch comes as India’s appetite for smart wearables is surging. With rising digital adoption and an increasing demand for on-the-go, lifestyle-enhancing technology, smart eyewear is fast becoming the next frontier in consumer tech. Titan Eye+ is strategically positioned at this inflexion point, delivering a product that combines innovation, style, and convenience.

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

The Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses are a result of a powerful collaboration between Meta’s AI technology and Ray-Ban’s timeless design philosophy. Packed with features tailored for the modern user, the glasses include:

Voice-activated Meta AI for real-time assistance and commands.

A discreet 12MP camera capable of capturing hands-free photos and 1080p video.

Open-ear speakers that provide immersive audio while allowing ambient sound awareness.

Seamless connectivity for calls, messages, music, and live streaming without needing to reach for a smartphone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray-Ban | Meta (@raybanmeta)

With these features, users can access a wide range of utilities—from getting directions and taking calls to capturing moments and streaming content—making the smart glasses an ideal daily companion for tech-savvy, on-the-move individuals.

Speaking on the launch, N S Raghavan, CEO of the Eyecare Division at Titan Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to introduce the Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses to the Indian market. As pioneers in smart eyewear, it has always been our priority to bring globally renowned brands to our consumers. This launch significantly enhances our smart eyewear portfolio, enabling us to cater effectively to new-age customers who value the seamless integration of technology and fashion.”

A$AP Rocky Unveils “Blacked Out” Ray-Ban Collection as First-Ever Creative Director

This move further strengthens Titan Eye+’s robust portfolio in the smart eyewear segment, which already includes the Titan EyeX—known for its health-focused innovative features—and the Fastrack Vibes, designed to appeal to younger consumers. With the addition of Ray-Ban Meta, the brand continues to expand its reach in the premium and tech-integrated eyewear market.

Consumers can experience the glasses firsthand in select retail stores or purchase them online. Additionally, shoppers can take advantage of discounted pricing through Tata Neu reward points, making the glasses even more accessible to a broader audience.

As demand for intelligent, connected accessories continues to rise, Titan Eye+ is poised to lead the smart eyewear revolution in India, delivering innovation without compromising style.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’ Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber

Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’
By May 19, 2025
Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations

Justin and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations
By May 19, 2025
Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Megan Michaels Wolflick

Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know
By May 19, 2025
Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way

Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way
By May 18, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India
By May 19, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
To Top
Loading...