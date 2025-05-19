From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

Titan Eye+, India’s leading eyewear retailer, has finally brought the highly anticipated Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses, bringing a cutting-edge wearable tech experience to Indian consumers. The globally acclaimed smart eyewear will now be available in over 50 select Titan Eye+ stores across the country as well as online at titaneyeplus.com, making advanced eyewear accessible to tech-forward shoppers.

The launch comes as India’s appetite for smart wearables is surging. With rising digital adoption and an increasing demand for on-the-go, lifestyle-enhancing technology, smart eyewear is fast becoming the next frontier in consumer tech. Titan Eye+ is strategically positioned at this inflexion point, delivering a product that combines innovation, style, and convenience.

The Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses are a result of a powerful collaboration between Meta’s AI technology and Ray-Ban’s timeless design philosophy. Packed with features tailored for the modern user, the glasses include:

Voice-activated Meta AI for real-time assistance and commands.

A discreet 12MP camera capable of capturing hands-free photos and 1080p video.

Open-ear speakers that provide immersive audio while allowing ambient sound awareness.

Seamless connectivity for calls, messages, music, and live streaming without needing to reach for a smartphone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray-Ban | Meta (@raybanmeta)

With these features, users can access a wide range of utilities—from getting directions and taking calls to capturing moments and streaming content—making the smart glasses an ideal daily companion for tech-savvy, on-the-move individuals.

Speaking on the launch, N S Raghavan, CEO of the Eyecare Division at Titan Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to introduce the Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses to the Indian market. As pioneers in smart eyewear, it has always been our priority to bring globally renowned brands to our consumers. This launch significantly enhances our smart eyewear portfolio, enabling us to cater effectively to new-age customers who value the seamless integration of technology and fashion.”

This move further strengthens Titan Eye+’s robust portfolio in the smart eyewear segment, which already includes the Titan EyeX—known for its health-focused innovative features—and the Fastrack Vibes, designed to appeal to younger consumers. With the addition of Ray-Ban Meta, the brand continues to expand its reach in the premium and tech-integrated eyewear market.

Consumers can experience the glasses firsthand in select retail stores or purchase them online. Additionally, shoppers can take advantage of discounted pricing through Tata Neu reward points, making the glasses even more accessible to a broader audience.

As demand for intelligent, connected accessories continues to rise, Titan Eye+ is poised to lead the smart eyewear revolution in India, delivering innovation without compromising style.