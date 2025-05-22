FUJIFILM’s X half Digital Camera Brings Back Film Vibes in a Pocket-Sized Digital Powerhouse

If you’ve ever wished your digital camera felt a little more like your old film one, minus the cost and wait, FUJIFILM just answered your prayers. The newly announced FUJIFILM X half digital camera brings analog retro charm into the digital age with a vertically oriented 18MP sensor, vintage-inspired controls, and film simulation features, making it a perfect blend of nostalgia and tech innovation.

Available now for preorder, the X half reimagines the film world’s half-frame format by doubling your creative options—literally. Inspired by classic film shooters, this camera offers a unique shooting experience unlike anything else in the current compact camera market.

A New Take on the Old School

The X half features an 18MP 1” CMOS sensor with a 3:4 vertical orientation, mimicking traditional half-frame cameras that captured twice the number of shots per roll. With its fixed FUJINON 10.8mm f/2.8 lens (32mm equivalent), the camera is optimized for casual street, portrait, and travel photography—ideal for creators who want to shoot, share, and print on the go.







The real magic lies in the physical design: an optical viewfinder, vertical LCD screen, and a manual Frame Advance Lever that lets you “wind” to the next frame just like you would on a film camera. It’s tactile, satisfying, and fun.

Film Simulation Meets Modern Creativity

FUJIFILM packed the X half with its signature 13 Film Simulation modes, including fan favorites like Velvia, Classic Chrome, and Acros. You’ll also find 26 film-style filters such as Light Leak, Halation, and Expired Film to give your shots that perfect throwback touch.

The all-new Film Camera mode is exclusive to the X half, which lets you choose a “roll” length, lock in settings, and “develop” your shots only after finishing the roll, just like old-school film. This creates an immersive, focused shooting experience that slows you down in the best way possible.

Another standout feature is the 2-in-1 mode, which allows you to combine two images—still + still, video + video, or still + video—into one digital diptych. It’s a unique way to tell a story with paired frames, perfect for social sharing or artistic projects.

The X half camera connects to the dedicated X half App, where users can develop photos, apply simulations, and instantly share content. It also syncs with INSTAX printers, offering an instant physical keepsake for every shot.

The X half is launching in Black, Charcoal Silver, and Silver colorways, each with that iconic FUJIFILM X-series retro aesthetic. With its compact build and creative control, it’s destined to be summer 2025’s most talked-about compact camera.