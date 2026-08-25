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Esports World Cup 2026: AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Watch Finale

Esports World Cup 2026 Paris AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Emmanuel Macron Saudi Crown Prince MBS

eSports

Esports World Cup 2026: AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Watch Finale

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using major sporting and esports investments to improve its international image, a practice often described as sportswashing or, in the gaming sector, “pixelwashing.”
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The Esports World Cup has just delivered its biggest spectacle yet, and its surprise champion walked away with a record $7 million prize as French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watched from the front row in Paris.

China-based esports club AG.AL stunned the field to claim the 2026 Esports World Cup championship on Sunday, finishing the seven-week competition with 5,300 points.

French President Emmanuel Macron presented the championship trophy to AG.AL at the closing ceremony at Paris’ Grand Palais, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were among the high-profile guests.

The finale capped an extraordinary tournament that pushed esports further into the global sports spotlight.

AG.AL Pulls Off Shock Esports World Cup Victory

AG.AL entered the final weekend battling reigning champions Team Falcons for the overall title.

The Chinese club ultimately secured the championship thanks in part to French Trackmania player Gwendal “Gwen” Duparc, whose victory in the racing title helped propel AG.AL to the top of the standings.

The win earned AG.AL the largest individual club prize in esports history: $7 million.

The 2026 Esports World Cup featured more than 2,000 professional players representing 200 clubs from 100 countries, competing across 25 major video games.

Organizers said the tournament carried a total prize pool exceeding $75 million.

Paris Becomes the EWC’s First International Stage

The 2026 edition was originally expected to take place in Riyadh but was moved to Paris amid security concerns linked to the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

That made this year’s competition a major test for the Esports World Cup’s ambitions outside Saudi Arabia.

The tournament ran from July 6 through August 23, with Paris becoming the first city outside Saudi Arabia to host the EWC.

Despite the international move, organizers emphasized that Riyadh remains the competition’s long-term home.

EWC Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert described the Paris edition as a major milestone, saying the tournament demonstrated that an event created in Saudi Arabia could build a global audience.

850 Million Viewers and $75 Million Prize Pool

The numbers behind the tournament underline theenormous scale of modern esports.

Organizers claimed the 2026 Esports World Cup reached more than 850 million viewers across digital platforms and generated more than 440 million hours of watch time.

Content was distributed in 47 languages, while ticket sales reportedly increased by 94 percent compared with the previous edition.

The tournament also delivered several headline-making performances.

Fifteen-year-old Chilean player Jaime “Craime” Bustos became the youngest EWC champion after winning the Street Fighter 6 competition. Rocket League star Samy “dralii” Hajji secured a third consecutive EWC title, while chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen captured another championship.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo also appeared at the closing ceremony, helping bring the EWC trophy onto the stage.

 

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A post shared by Esports World Cup (@ewc_en)

Saudi Arabia’s Esports Gamble Gets Bigger

The Paris finale also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s increasingly aggressive push into gaming and esports.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Esports World Cup in 2023, and it launched in Riyadh in 2024. The Kingdom has positioned esports as a major part of its broader strategy to diversify its economy and create opportunities for younger generations.

But the tournament remains controversial.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using major sporting and esports investments to improve its international image, a practice often described as sportswashing or, in the gaming sector, “pixelwashing.”

Supporters of the EWC point instead to its enormous prize pools, global participation and growing professional opportunities.

The EWC Is Going Back to Riyadh

For all the drama surrounding its Paris debut, the Esports World Cup is not abandoning Saudi Arabia.

Organizers have confirmed that the competition is expected to return to Riyadh next year.

AG.AL’s stunning victory has therefore delivered more than a record payday. It has given the Saudi-backed esports project a dramatic international finale and a powerful statement that competitive gaming is rapidly becoming a global entertainment industry.

  • Esports World Cup 2026 Paris AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Emmanuel Macron Saudi Crown Prince MBS
  • Esports World Cup 2026 Paris AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Emmanuel Macron Saudi Crown Prince MBS

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