GTA 6 gameplay footage has reportedly leaked online just days before Rockstar’s next major reveal, offering a tantalizing glimpse at Jason, the Vapid Ganado, and potentially deeper driving and gameplay mechanics.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 just got even more chaotic.

Two short videos claiming to show gameplay from Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated open-world blockbuster have surfaced online, giving fans an unofficial glimpse at protagonist Jason, his waterfront home and a battered Vapid Ganado tearing through the fictional state of Leonida.

The footage has not been independently authenticated, but its rapid disappearance from several platforms has only intensified speculation. Original uploads were reportedly removed following copyright claims, while the clips also appeared to carry cryptocurrency promotions and other questionable material.

With Rockstar preparing another official look at the game, the timing could hardly be more explosive.

GTA 6 Leak Shows Jason Behind the Wheel

One leaked clip reportedly shows Jason relaxing outside his home and playing basketball. A particularly intriguing detail is the appearance of a “Focus” stat after Jason makes a successful shot.

That could hint at a more developed character-progression system in GTA 6, although it is far too early to conclude exactly how the mechanic will work.

The second video is likely to generate considerably more discussion among driving fans.

Jason cruises in an old Vapid Ganado, Rockstar’s fictional take on a classic Chevrolet El Camino-style vehicle. The battered pickup performs several handbrake turns before being struck by a mail truck.

What happens next is pure GTA.

The mail-truck driver appears to return and ram Jason’s vehicle again before confronting him. Jason quickly wins the ensuing fight, with an unusual devil-like icon appearing on the screen.

Is Rockstar Making GTA 6 More Realistic?

The footage has sparked speculation that GTA 6 could feature significantly more detailed vehicle and character systems than its predecessor.

Small icons appearing near the minimap reportedly seem to represent the Ganado’s engine and fuel, while additional prompts appear when Jason returns to the vehicle.

There also appear to be options connected to Jason’s equipment and loadout.

If those elements survive into the final game, Rockstar could be moving toward a more immersive system in which players have to pay closer attention to vehicles, equipment and resources.

But the footage is far too limited to prove that GTA 6 will fundamentally change the formula.

The clips show only a tiny slice of relatively low-intensity gameplay, and some reports claim the footage could date from as early as 2023.

GTA 6 Leak Comes at the Worst Possible Time

The alleged footage arrives just days before Rockstar is expected to offer fans another official look at GTA 6.

An “Extended Look” is scheduled to debut on Netflix before becoming available on other platforms, giving Rockstar a chance to drown out the unofficial footage with polished material.

The latest incident also revives memories of GTA 6’s massive 2022 development leak, when more than 90 videos and images from an early build surfaced online.

Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have previously treated unauthorized releases extremely seriously.

Reports also suggest a group calling itself CyberLeek may be connected to the latest material, though that claim and the authenticity of the leaked assets remain unconfirmed.

Adding another layer of intrigue, an alleged GTA 6 map image has also circulated online.

GTA 6 Release Date Is Getting Closer

Despite the leaks, Rockstar has not publicly confirmed the footage’s authenticity.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If the leaked footage is genuine, fans may have just received an accidental preview of Rockstar’s next evolution of GTA gameplay.

But the real reveal is still coming, and Rockstar’s official version will almost certainly look far more impressive.