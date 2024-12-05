Football
Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup Bid secures 900 Sponsorship Deals
Saudi Arabia is poised to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, a decision set to be officially confirmed on December 11, 2024. This announcement under a cloud of sportswashing follows a controversial and unprecedented wave of sponsorships, strategic partnerships, and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with global football federations and sporting entities. The Kingdom’s aggressive sports diplomacy, underscored by over 900 sponsorship deals, reflects its strategic ambition to reshape its international image through sport, according to Play the Game, a Danish organization focused on transparency and democracy in sports.
A Pioneering Strategy
In less than three years, Saudi Arabia has forged 35 MOUs with football federations worldwide, including recent agreements with the Football Association of Ukraine and the Confederations of African and Oceania Football. While partnerships between nations and federations are commonplace, the scale and scope of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives have drawn global attention. Of the Kingdom’s 910 sponsorships, 194 are tied to football, with state oil giant Aramco leading many deals. These include high-profile sponsorships of the 2026 men’s World Cup and 2027 women’s World Cup, alongside 17 tournaments in the CONCACAF region.
Aramco’s partnerships also extend to youth competitions and grassroots football, contributing to the Kingdom’s strategy of embedding itself into the sport’s infrastructure. However, these investments have not been without criticism. A $100 million annual deal with FIFA sparked backlash from women’s football players, who cited concerns over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and environmental policies.
Beyond Football: Expanding Saudi Influence
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been instrumental in broadening the Kingdom’s sports footprint. PIF accounts for 346 sponsorships through its subsidiaries across diverse disciplines, including boxing, esports, and golf. Notably, the “Riyadh Season,” a cultural and sports extravaganza, underscores the country’s ability to host world-class events. The 2024 edition features the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, scheduled for December 21.
Play the Game’s research highlights the integration of Saudi state mechanisms with global sports governance. It identifies over 1,400 positions within Saudi entities held by political elites, including Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who holds 22 strategic roles. This intertwining of politics, sports, and business raises questions about conflicts of interest and the broader implications for international sports governance.
Controversies have never left behind FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
A Mixed Reception
While the Kingdom’s investments have undeniably transformed the sports landscape, they have also faced scrutiny. Amnesty International recently criticized FIFA’s evaluation of Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid, which received a record-high score of 4.2 out of 5. The organization labelled the assessment an “astonishing whitewash,” highlighting sportswashing with ongoing concerns over human rights and transparency.
Critics argue that Saudi Arabia’s efforts amount to “sportswashing,” leveraging high-profile sporting events to distract from its domestic and international controversies. However, proponents view the initiatives as a legitimate step toward diversifying the economy, modernizing the nation, and fostering global collaboration.
The Road Ahead
As the world prepares for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global sports is undeniable. By leveraging its wealth and strategic vision, the Kingdom has positioned itself as a key player in the sports industry. Whether these efforts will yield lasting reforms or amplify global scrutiny remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that Saudi Arabia’s journey will reshape the intersection of sports and geopolitics for years to come.