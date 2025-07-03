Football
Liverpool Star Diogo Jota and Brother Killed in Devastating Car Crash in Spain
The global football community is reeling from the tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who, along with his younger brother André Silva, died in a car crash early Thursday morning near Zamora, Spain.
According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the crash occurred shortly after midnight on an isolated stretch of highway west of Zamora. The brothers were traveling in a Lamborghini when the car veered off-road and burst into flames. Authorities suspect a blown tire may have caused the driver to lose control, though a full forensic investigation is underway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A Nation Mourns
The loss has sent shockwaves through the football world. In statements, Liverpool FC, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro all confirmed the devastating news and the loss of Diogo Jota. UEFA announced a moment of silence will be observed at Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday in honor of the late players.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota’s longtime Portugal teammate, expressed his grief on social media: “It doesn’t make sense. We were just together with the national team. You had just gotten married… Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”
Diogo Jota had recently celebrated his marriage to Rute Cardoso, with whom he shares three young children. In a heartfelt Instagram post just weeks ago, he had written “Yes to forever.”
A Career Cut Short
Jota’s full name, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, had become synonymous with energy, versatility, and leadership on the pitch. After rising through the ranks at Paços de Ferreira, he went on to play for Atlético Madrid, FC Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and ultimately Liverpool FC, where he made 182 appearances and recently helped secure the 2025 Premier League title.
Diogo Jota was also a key figure for the Portugal national team, earning 49 international caps and contributing to two UEFA Nations League titles—in 2019 and again just last month.
His younger brother, André Silva, played for FC Penafiel in Portugal’s lower divisions, following in Diogo Jota’s footsteps with hopes of a breakthrough career.
An Unimaginable Loss
In a letter read during a UEFA press conference, the FPF stated: “Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player but also an extraordinary person… We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”
As tributes pour in from clubs, players, and fans around the world, both brothers are being remembered not only for their talent but for their humility and humanity. Liverpool FC has requested privacy for the family, pledging continued support during this time of unimaginable grief.
From triumph on the field to tragedy off it, the world now mourns the devastating loss of two lives taken too soon.