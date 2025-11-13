Connect with us

End of an Era: Ronaldo Announces Final World Cup at 40, Still Chasing 1,000 Goals

End of an Era Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Final World Cup at 40, Still Chasing 1,000 Goals

End of an Era: Ronaldo Announces Final World Cup at 40, Still Chasing 1,000 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark his final appearance on football’s biggest stage. The 40-year-old Portugal captain, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, made the announcement at the Tourise Summit in Riyadh, calling the upcoming World Cup his “definite” last.

Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old, and I think this will be the moment in the big competition, Ronaldo said when asked if the 2026 tournament would be his final World Cup.

The six-time World Cup participant is already football’s all-time leading men’s international goalscorer with 143 goals and has amassed a staggering 953 career goals for club and country. Despite an age where most players have long retired, Ronaldo continues to rewrite history — chasing his personal dream of reaching 1,000 goals before hanging up his boots.

Retirement on the Horizon

Cristiano Ronaldo also clarified that retirement is near, saying, “When I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years. I’ll still be in the game, but not for long.

This announcement marks the beginning of the end for one of the most iconic careers in sports history. Over two decades, Ronaldo has represented Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, collecting five Ballon d’Or titles and winning almost every major trophy imaginable — except the FIFA World Cup.

Having helped Portugal lift the Euro 2016 title and the 2019 Nations League, the World Cup remains the last elusive dream for the five-time world’s best player.

Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Chasing a Final Dream

Portugal’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup isn’t yet guaranteed, but a win against the Republic of Ireland this week would secure their place. Under manager Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has enjoyed a late-career resurgence, scoring consistently in qualifying matches.

As Cristiano Ronaldo eyes one last World Cup, his hunger for success remains undiminished. Despite disappointing performances at Euro 2024, his return to form has silenced critics and reignited hope that he can still inspire Portugal to greatness.

For Ronaldo, the World Cup is more than just a competition — it’s a chance to complete a legacy. After the heartbreak of Qatar 2022, where Portugal were eliminated by Morocco, the 2026 edition represents one final opportunity to lift the only trophy missing from his glittering career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

A Farewell to Remember

Now in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo continues to defy time and expectations. His fitness, dedication, and relentless drive remain unmatched, inspiring fans and athletes worldwide.

Whether or not he achieves World Cup glory, Ronaldo’s legacy is cemented in football immortality. His journey from a young prodigy in Madeira to one of the greatest athletes of all time has transcended generations and shaped the global game.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, one thing is sure: Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup will be a global moment — a last dance for the king of modern football.

