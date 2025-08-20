Valtteri Bottas Reportedly Set to Make F1 Return with Cadillac in 2025

Cadillac’s highly anticipated Formula 1 debut may come with a major headline signing: Valtteri Bottas. According to reports, the Finnish veteran is poised to join the new team for its inaugural season next year, marking his return to full-time racing after losing his Sauber seat in 2024.

The move, which could be officially unveiled as early as next week at the Dutch Grand Prix, would signal Cadillac’s commitment to fielding proven talent as it enters the world’s most elite motorsport.

A Comeback Story in Motion

Valtteri Bottas has been vocal about his desire to return to the grid. Since stepping away from full-time racing, he has served as a Mercedes reserve driver, keeping close ties with the sport. His former boss, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, has also hinted that Valtteri Bottas' story in Formula 1 is far from over, teasing fans to "watch this space."







Fueling speculation further was a viral social media post from Bottas earlier this year. In the clip, the Finn stumbled upon a Cadillac SUV, opened the door, and quipped that it was “a nice seat” — a playful nod that fans now see as foreshadowing.

Cadillac’s First Steps into Formula 1

Cadillac, part of the Andretti-linked TWG organization, is set to make its Formula 1 debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on March 8. If Valtteri Bottas is confirmed, he will start the season carrying a five-place grid penalty — a holdover from an incident with Kevin Magnussen at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite the minor setback, Valtteri Bottas’ experience and reputation for consistency could make him the cornerstone of Cadillac’s launch season.

Who Will Fill the Second Seat?

With Valtteri Bottas reportedly locked in, attention turns to who will partner him at Cadillac. Multiple names are in the mix:

Sergio Perez, another veteran, has been strongly linked.

Zhou Guanyu, Bottas’ former teammate, offers sponsorship appeal and familiarity with Team Principal Graeme Lowdon.

Mick Schumacher has also been seen in conversations with Cadillac officials.

Felipe Drugovich, long considered an underrated prospect, carries recent backing from Fernando Alonso.

Rising American star Jak Crawford remains a fan-favorite choice, especially given Cadillac’s U.S. roots.

The final decision may hinge on whether Cadillac opts for a dual-veteran lineup or balances Bottas’ experience with fresh talent.

A Return That Could Reshape the Grid

If the reports hold true, Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac move could be one of the biggest driver market stories of the season. For Cadillac, securing a proven race-winner brings credibility to its entry. For Valtteri Bottas, it’s the long-awaited chance to reclaim a full-time seat and perhaps even deliver a fairytale comeback.

One thing is sure: when Formula 1 roars back in 2025, all eyes will be on Cadillac’s striking new cars — and the Finn who might just lead them into the future.