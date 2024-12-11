GM Cadillac to Race with Ferrari Power in F1 Debut

Cadillac is set to enter Formula 1 in 2026 with Ferrari engines powering its cars. The announcement comes after General Motors (GM), Cadillac, and Andretti received provisional approval to join the F1 grid following the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. This partnership marks a significant step for Cadillac as it ventures into the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ferrari Power for the American Team

The agreement between Cadillac and Ferrari ensures that the new American team will use Ferrari’s power units and gearboxes for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. While the deal’s financial terms remain undisclosed, this collaboration provides Cadillac with a competitive foundation for its F1 debut.

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States. We are delighted that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration.”

Frédéric Vasseur also highlighted the benefits of having Cadillac as a Ferrari-powered “customer team” alongside Haas. This setup fosters technical development and strengthens Ferrari’s presence in Formula 1.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the responsibility Ferrari feels in ensuring the success of Cadillac’s F1 journey. “The success of these other teams also depends on our engine,” Vigna said at a recent event in New York.

From Provisional to Official Approval

Despite the excitement surrounding the partnership, GM and Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1 is contingent upon receiving official written confirmation of their acceptance. The provisional approval granted post-Las Vegas GP marked a crucial step, but the final green light is still pending.

Initially, the Cadillac F1 team planned to use Renault engines. However, Renault’s decision to end its F1 engine program after the 2025 season led Cadillac to pivot toward Ferrari. This change ensures a stable and proven power source as Cadillac transitions into the sport.

The partnership with Ferrari is a temporary solution, as GM has committed to becoming a full-fledged works team by 2028. This involves developing and producing Cadillac’s own V6 hybrid engines, which will mark a significant milestone in GM’s motorsport endeavours.

The Bigger Picture

The collaboration between Ferrari and Cadillac underscores Formula 1’s growing popularity in the United States, a trend driven by recent successes such as the Las Vegas Grand Prix. For Ferrari, the deal enhances its influence in the sport, while Cadillac offers an opportunity to enter Formula 1 with a competitive edge.

As Formula 1 expands its reach, Cadillac’s entry with Ferrari power represents a fusion of American ambition and Italian engineering excellence. Fans can look forward to witnessing this exciting collaboration unfold when Cadillac takes to the track in 2026.