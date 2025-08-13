Connect with us

Sergio Perez Set for 2026 F1 Return with Cadillac

date 2025-08-13

Sergio Perez Set for 2026 F1 Return with Cadillac

Sergio Perez Set for 2026 F1 Return with Cadillac

Formula 1 fans can rejoice—Sergio “Checo” Perez is coming back to the grid in 2026. After a year out of racing, the Mexican driver has reportedly secured a deal with Cadillac F1 for the American outfit’s debut season, marking a major storyline ahead of the sport’s next regulation era.

Multiple sources confirm that Sergio Perez, 35, will join Cadillac F1 after sitting out the 2025 season following his Red Bull exit. The official announcement is expected around the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, bringing an end to months of speculation about the experienced driver’s future.

Cadillac’s Bold Move

Cadillac, entering F1 as the sport’s 11th team in 2026, is led by former Manor Marussia CEO Graeme Lowdon. The team has been evaluating a mix of veteran talent and rookie prospects for its inaugural driver lineup. Sergio Perez’s signing signals that Cadillac values proven experience to spearhead its debut campaign.



Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher have also been linked to the second seat, but Sergio Perez’s name has been a front-runner for months. His record—six Grand Prix wins, 39 podium finishes, and a reputation for tire management and consistent midfield scoring—makes him a logical choice for a new team seeking stability.

A Year on the Sidelines

Sergio Perez’s year away from competition was forced by timing. Red Bull’s late decision to part ways left him without a seat for 2025. Despite a challenging final season alongside Max Verstappen, Perez never closed the door on returning. In January, he made it clear: “In the next six months, I will make a decision on what I want for the next step in my career.”

His father, Antonio Perez Garibay, remained confident, promising fans that “the best version of Checo Perez is yet to come” and hinting at “historic” things ahead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger)

Why Perez and Cadillac Fit

For Cadillac,  Sergio Perez offers more than just driving skill. His extensive F1 experience, ability to develop a car, and strong commercial backing from sponsors like Telcel, Claro, Banorte, and Inter.mx align perfectly with a new team’s needs.

Even former teammate Max Verstappen endorsed the choice: “Checo has always been very strong… I think he is a very good choice, especially for a new team.”

What’s Next for the Grid?

Sergio Perez’s return leaves one seat at Cadillac open. While Bottas ticks similar experience boxes, speculation suggests the team may opt for a rookie to balance the lineup. Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich, along with Formula 2 drivers Jak Crawford and Alex Dunne, are among the rumored contenders.

With the 2026 season promising fresh technical regulations and a new wave of competition, Perez’s comeback could be one of the most compelling narratives of the year.


By August 13, 2025
Loading...