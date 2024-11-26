Cadillac on the Grid: GM Joins Formula 1 as 11th Team for a Historic 2026 Debut

General Motors (GM) has officially entered the fast lane of Formula 1, as the sport announced its agreement in principle to welcome GM and its Cadillac brand as the 11th team on the grid in 2026. This monumental decision marks a new chapter for both F1 and GM, showcasing the sport’s growing appeal in the United States and GM’s ambition to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport.

A New American Contender

The announcement, made by Formula 1 in partnership with the FIA, follows a year of discussions and operational milestones. GM’s entry underscores the brand’s commitment to innovation, engineering excellence, and global competition. The team will race under the GM/Cadillac banner, with plans for GM to eventually supply its own power units. This will make GM only the second American manufacturer on the grid, alongside Haas, and a significant player in the global racing arena.









Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, emphasized the value of this partnership: “With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, welcoming an iconic American brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid is an exciting development. Their commitment and readiness to enter F1 underline the sport’s evolution and global appeal.”

Backed by Strong Partners

The venture is supported by TWG Global, GM’s strategic motorsport partner, which has played a vital role in crafting a competitive and sustainable framework for the team’s entry. TWG Global CEO Dan Towriss highlighted their collaborative vision:

“We’re assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans worldwide.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem praised GM’s commitment: “General Motors is a global powerhouse. Their entry into F1 demonstrates the sport’s allure as a platform for technological excellence and global branding.”

F1’s Growing American Appeal

GM’s inclusion aligns with F1’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the United States, a market that has seen surging interest in races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. By adding an iconic American brand, F1 aims to deepen its connection with US audiences and bring a distinctively American flavour to the grid.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, noted: “This partnership reflects the evolution of our sport. We are confident in GM’s ability to enrich the F1 experience and foster its growth globally.”

What Lies Ahead

As GM prepares for its debut in 2026, the company will finalize team structures, build a competitive car, and align with F1’s stringent regulations. The milestone also heralds the potential for GM to revolutionize powertrain technology, contributing to the sport’s push toward sustainability.

Mark Reuss, President of GM, summed up the brand’s aspirations: “F1 is the ultimate test of innovation and excellence. It’s an honour to join this elite competition and elevate the sport for fans worldwide.”

With GM’s entry, Formula 1 not only gains a formidable competitor but also cements its status as a global stage for technological and sporting excellence. Fans and competitors alike eagerly await the roar of Cadillac engines in 2026.