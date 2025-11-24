Connect with us

Norris & Piastri Disqualified from F1 Las Vegas GP: How McLaren's Costly Error Blew the 2025 Title Race Wide Open

Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri Disqualified from F1 Las Vegas GP How McLaren’s Costly Error Blew the 2025 Title Race Wide Open

Formula 1

Norris & Piastri Disqualified from F1 Las Vegas GP: How McLaren’s Costly Error Blew the 2025 Title Race Wide Open

In one of the most dramatic post-race twists of the 2025 Formula One season, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after FIA scrutineering revealed illegal skid plank wear on both McLaren cars. What was supposed to be a comfortable extension of Norris’ championship lead has now turned into a nail-biting, three-way title showdown.

A Championship Lead Crashes Into Controversy

Lando Norris originally finished second in Las Vegas, while teammate Oscar Piastri secured fourth—results that would have given McLaren crucial points heading into the final two rounds. But in a seismic turn of events, post-race inspections revealed that both McLaren cars had breached Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations, which requires the skid plank to maintain a minimum thickness of 9mm.

Measurements showed Lando Norris’ McLaren plank dipping as low as 8.88mm, while Piastri’s reached 8.74mm, leaving stewards with no choice but to issue full disqualifications.

As a result, Max Verstappen, who won at Las Vegas GP, now sits just 24 points behind Norris—and level with Piastri—with Qatar and Abu Dhabi left to run.

How McLaren Got It Wrong

McLaren attributed the breach to unexpected porpoising, reduced track time due to rain, and the unusual bumpiness of the Las Vegas circuit. The team said both cars experienced “high levels of contact with the ground,” exacerbated by accidental damage discovered post-race.

However, the FIA made it clear: mitigating circumstances do not override technical regulations. Even microscopic violations—measured using a highly precise micrometre—render the car illegal.

With all nine other teams remaining compliant, critics called McLaren’s miscalculation “an avoidable error” and “a disastrous oversight at a critical moment.”

Driver Reactions: Frustration and Focus

Lando Norris expressed his disappointment over the disqualification but remained composed: “It’s frustrating to lose so many points… nothing I can do will change that now. Full focus switches to Qatar.”

Oscar Piastri echoed similar sentiments, calling the outcome “tough to accept” but praising the team’s overall performance in an otherwise strong season.

FIA Under Fire After Another Marshall Near-Miss

Las Vegas GP also saw renewed criticism of the FIA after marshals were spotted on track early in the race—just weeks after a similar incident in Mexico. Though unrelated to the McLaren Disqualifications, the moment added to a weekend of controversy for the governing body.

With 58 points still up for grabs—thanks in part to the Qatar sprint—Lando Norris can still clinch the championship early. But he must outscore both Piastri and Verstappen by more than 25 points in Qatar to secure the title before Abu Dhabi.

What looked like a smooth march to glory is now a tense three-way fight, all triggered by a few fractions of a millimetre shaved off a carbon plank.

