Christian Horner Emerges as Leading Candidate as Aston Martin Moves to Replace Andy Cowell

Formula 1

Plunge Sports
Published on

Aston Martin is facing one of its most turbulent leadership crises yet, with CEO and team principal Andy Cowell reportedly on the verge of being removed just one year into the job. According to senior Formula 1 insiders, team owner Lawrence Stroll is preparing to act after escalating tensions between Andy Cowell and superstar technical chief Adrian Newey — setting the stage for a dramatic reshuffling at the Silverstone outfit.

While Aston Martin insists it will not “engage in rumour or speculation,” multiple reports indicate that Cowell may soon be reassigned within the organization as Lawrence Stroll seeks fresh leadership ahead of the significant 2026 regulation overhaul.

A Power Struggle Between Cowell and Newey

The root of the rupture stems from a fundamental dispute over authority. As CEO, Andy Cowell is officially responsible for overseeing the team. But Adrian Newey, a 12-time Constructors’ Championship–winning design icon, major shareholder, and Aston Martin’s highest earner, holds enormous influence.

Aston Martin Lance Stroll’s Time in Formula 1 May Be Over—And It’s Long Overdue

Sources say Adrian Newey and Andy Cowell clashed over who truly directs the team’s future, especially as development intensifies on the team’s all-important 2026 car. Adrian Newey left Red Bull after falling out with Christian Horner during the sexual misconduct allegations that engulfed the team, though Horner was cleared in two internal investigations.

Ironically, the two have recently repaired their relationship — opening the door for an unexpected reunion.

Aston Martin CEO and Team Principal Andy Cowell and superstar Technical Chief Adrian Newey

Aston Martin CEO and Team Principal Andy Cowell and superstar Technical Chief Adrian Newey

Christian Horner Leads Candidates for the Top Job

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was ousted in July and later secured a €60m (£53m) settlement, is said to be aggressively pursuing a return to the paddock. Reports suggest that Christian Horner’s preference is not a traditional team boss role — he wants leadership plus equity, giving him absolute ownership and influence.

Christian Horner’s move to Aston Martin would reunite him with Adrian Newey, a pairing that powered Red Bull’s dominance in the early 2010s and again in the early 2020s. Despite past tensions, sources confirm the two “would have no problem working together again.”

But Horner is just one of several names under consideration. Stroll has reportedly approached:

Andreas Seidl (former McLaren boss, now Audi F1 head)

Mattia Binotto (ex-Ferrari team principal, currently leading Audi/Sauber)

Martin Whitmarsh (Aston Martin’s former CEO, who declined to return)

Andreas Seidl is widely viewed as the least controversial and therefore most viable choice.

Why Stroll Is Making Bold Moves Now

With Aston Martin preparing to become Honda’s official engine partner in 2026, Stroll is determined to deliver a championship-capable car — particularly with ambitions of one day securing Max Verstappen. Internal restructuring is already underway, with seven senior engineers departing and Andy Cowell the likely fourth major leader to exit since 2022.

For Lawrence Stroll, winning is all that matters. And if Christian Horner is the answer, controversy will not stand in the way.

