Max Verstappen Eyes Late-Season Comeback as 2025 F1 Title Race Heats Up

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reignited the 2025 title race after clawing back a massive points deficit to the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, Verstappen rated his championship chances as a “50/50” shot, as Red Bull continues its late-season resurgence.

Just a few races ago, the Dutchman looked out of contention, sitting 104 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. But a strong turnaround featuring victories at Monza and Baku and a P2 finish in Singapore has put him firmly back in the fight. Max Verstappen now trails Oscar Piastri by 63 points and Lando Norris by just 41, with 174 points still available across the remaining six rounds—including three Sprint weekends.

“The last three weekends have been very nice,” Max Verstappen said. “In Singapore, we didn’t maximise the potential of the car, but we’ve learned from it. Now, I’m just curious to see what we can do here. It’s a great track to drive, and a Sprint weekend always makes things hectic.”

When asked how he rates his title chances, Max Verstappen gave a typically blunt answer: “It’s 50/50. You either win it, or you don’t. I don’t really think about it.”

Red Bull Finds Its Balance

Max Verstappen credited Red Bull’s improved form to key updates and better balance in the RB21, which had struggled earlier in the season.

“The car is just a bit more balanced – it doesn’t oversteer dramatically, it doesn’t understeer dramatically,” he explained. “Every single weekend you’re fine-tuning things because it’s never perfect, but lately the car’s been more together.”

This newfound confidence has reignited Max Verstappen’s belief that Red Bull can take the fight to McLaren F1 once again. “It’s not about believing in the title or not,” he added. “We just need to be realistic. For most of the season, we weren’t fighting for the championship, but now we’ve had some good results. When the car is capable of being quick and fighting for top places, I can be there.”

Norris Warned to ‘Watch Out’

As Max Verstappen’s challenge gains momentum, the tension with Lando Norris also seems to be simmering. After a controversial qualifying session in Singapore, where Max Verstappen accused Lando Norris of impeding him, the Red Bull star reportedly told his team the incident was “noted and remembered.”

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos warned that Lando Norris could face payback on track: “If you have the dirty air behind another car, you feel it. Max saw the papaya car and said, ‘Okay, this is Lando. He basically did this on purpose – and I’ll remember it.’”

With six rounds remaining and friendships set aside, the 2025 title battle between McLaren’s young guns and Red Bull’s relentless champion looks destined for a dramatic finish.