Lewis Hamilton’s Radio Confusion Exposed as Ferrari Miscommunication Leads to Last-Place Vegas Start

More in Formula 1
-
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton Calls Las Vegas GP ‘Horrendous’ as Ferrari Troubles Deepen
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton endured one of the most difficult weekends of his career...
-
Formula 1
Christian Horner Emerges as Leading Candidate as Aston Martin Moves to Replace Andy Cowell
Aston Martin is facing one of its most turbulent leadership crises yet, with CEO and team...
-
Formula 1
Norris & Piastri Disqualified from F1 Las Vegas GP: How McLaren’s Costly Error Blew the 2025 Title Race Wide Open
In one of the most dramatic post-race twists of the 2025 Formula One season, Lando Norris...
-
Formula 1
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Plunges Into Chaos as Lando Norris Tops Practice Despite Loose Manhole Cover Scare
The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix opened with high drama on Friday as championship leader Lando...
-
Formula 1
Toto Wolff to Sell Stake in Mercedes F1 Team in Record £4.6 Billion Valuation Deal
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell part of his...
-
Formula 1
Ferrari President Blasts Lewis Hamilton: “Focus on Driving and Talk Less”
Tensions are rising inside Ferrari as President John Elkann publicly admonished Lewis Hamilton, urging him to...
-
Advertising
Lewis Hamilton and Eric André Bring AI to Life in Perplexity’s Comedy Short “The Garage”By Tech Plunge
Perplexity AI, the fast-rising search engine challenger to Google, is taking a fresh approach to marketing...
-
Formula 1
Williams Racing Rebrands as Atlassian Williams F1: A Bold Return to Its Iconic Legacy
In a move that bridges its illustrious past with a renewed vision for the future, Williams...
-
Formula 1
Sergio Pérez Says No Driver Can Survive as Max Verstappen’s Teammate at Red Bull
Mexico City’s Grand Prix weekend arrived with drama both on and off the track. Mexican star...
-
Formula 1
Why Stewards Cleared Verstappen But Penalised Hamilton in Mexico City GP Clash
The Mexico City Grand Prix delivered another heated chapter in the rivalry between Max Verstappen and...