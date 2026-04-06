Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Go Instagram Official With Wild Ferrari Ride in Tokyo

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have officially taken their relationship public, and they did it in spectacular style. The Formula One legend shared a video on Instagram featuring Kardashian as his passenger during a thrilling drive through Tokyo, marking the first time she has appeared on his social media. The post instantly went viral, confirming months of speculation about their relationship.

A Rare Ferrari F40 Steals the Spotlight

The video showcases Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel of a rare Ferrari F40, widely considered one of the most iconic supercars ever built.

Filmed at Tokyo’s famous Daikoku Parking Area, a hotspot for car enthusiasts, the clip captures Hamilton drifting, performing donuts, and cruising through the city streets. As the smoke clears, Kim Kardashian appears in the passenger seat, smiling and reacting with, “That’s insane.”

The moment not only highlights Hamilton’s love for cars but also adds a cinematic edge to their relationship reveal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

From Rumors to Reality

Speculation about the duo began earlier this year when they were spotted together multiple times, including at high-profile events like the Super Bowl. Since then, the pair have reportedly spent significant time together, with sources describing their bond as more than casual.

Their Tokyo trip further fueled rumors, with Kardashian reportedly traveling alongside her children and family members. Insiders suggest that those close to her approve of Lewis Hamilton, describing him as “easygoing” with positive energy.

The Instagram post now confirms what fans had long suspected—this is a relationship that has moved beyond speculation into the spotlight.

A Break From the Track

Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo adventure comes during a break in the Formula One calendar, following race disruptions earlier in the season. The downtime appears to have allowed the racing icon to unwind and share a personal moment with fans.

Known for his global lifestyle and passion for cars, Hamilton’s “Tokyo Drift” video series has become a fan favorite. This latest installment, however, stands out due to Kardashian’s surprise appearance.

A Power Couple in the Making?

The internet wasted no time reacting to the unexpected pairing. Fans flooded social media with excitement, memes, and speculation about what this means for both stars’ personal lives.

For Kardashian, who has long dominated headlines with her relationships, this marks a new chapter. For Hamilton, it’s a rare glimpse into his private life, which he typically keeps under wraps.

With both stars at the top of their respective industries, the pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian has all the ingredients of a modern celebrity power couple.

Whether it’s fast cars, global travel, or high-profile appearances, the duo is already capturing public attention. And if their Tokyo joyride is any indication, they’re not afraid to make a bold statement.