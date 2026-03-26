Lewis Hamilton Stuns Fans With Ferrari F40 Appearance in Tokyo

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton made an unexpected appearance at Tokyo’s iconic Daikoku Parking Area, thrilling car enthusiasts ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in a legendary Ferrari F40, instantly drawing attention at one of Japan’s most famous automotive gathering spots.

Known for its vibrant car culture, the Daikoku Parking Area regularly attracts crowds of enthusiasts showcasing everything from classic Japanese performance cars to high-end supercars.

A Legendary Supercar Steals the Show

The Ferrari F40 is widely regarded as one of the most iconic supercars ever produced. Originally launched to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary, the car has become a symbol of raw performance and timeless design.

Lewis Hamilton has previously described the F40 as his favorite Ferrari model, despite no longer maintaining a personal car collection.

While it remains unclear who owns the particular F40 seen in Tokyo, the model’s rarity and skyrocketing value have made it one of the most sought-after collector cars in the world. Recent auctions have seen pristine examples sell for millions of dollars.

Hamilton’s Ongoing Love for Car Culture

This is not the first time Lewis Hamilton has immersed himself in Japan’s unique automotive scene. During previous visits, he has explored Tokyo’s streets and engaged with local car communities.

In 2022, he went viral after driving a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 through Tokyo, showcasing drifting skills that sparked both admiration and criticism.

His latest appearance at Daikoku highlights his continued appreciation for car culture beyond the Formula 1 circuit.

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Ferrari Future Plans Spark Interest

Lewis Hamilton’s connection with Ferrari goes beyond his current role with Scuderia Ferrari. The British driver has expressed interest in collaborating with Ferrari to develop a modern tribute to the F40, potentially dubbed the “F44”, a nod to his racing number.

Such a project could blend Ferrari’s heritage with modern performance, appealing to both collectors and new-generation supercar enthusiasts.

Building Hype Ahead of Suzuka

Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo appearance comes just days before the Japanese Grand Prix, one of the most anticipated races on the Formula One calendar.

Fans in Japan are known for their passion and deep appreciation of both racing and automotive culture, making the Daikoku visit a perfect crossover moment between street car enthusiasts and motorsport followers.

As Hamilton prepares to compete on the track, his off-track appearance has already generated buzz across social media, reinforcing his status as not just a racing icon but also a global automotive influencer.