Lewis Hamilton Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Bulldog Roscoe’s Death

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a deeply emotional tribute to his bulldog Roscoe, who died in his arms on Sunday evening. The 12-year-old pup, beloved by Hamilton’s fans and a regular feature at F1 events, had been on life support for four days after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia last week.

Lewis Hamilton, who currently drives for Ferrari, missed a scheduled Formula 1 tyre test to remain by Roscoe’s side. “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” he wrote to his 40.8 million Instagram followers. “He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.”

Roscoe, who Lewis Hamilton adopted in 2013 alongside another bulldog named Coco, was a familiar sight at paddocks, podiums and even award shows — famously stealing the show at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in 2014. With his bow ties, backstage selfies and VIP treatment, Roscoe became an unofficial mascot for Hamilton’s globe-trotting career, embodying the softer side of one of sport’s fiercest competitors.







Lewis Hamilton reflected on the unique bond they shared: “I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

The star also acknowledged the collective grief felt by pet owners worldwide. “Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have,” he wrote. “It is one of the most painful experiences, and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.”

Coco, whose life was predicted to be limited due to health complications at birth, died of a suspected heart attack in 2020. With Roscoe’s passing, Hamilton has now said goodbye to both of his cherished bulldogs. “Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return,” he added, thanking fans for their “love and support” shown to Roscoe over the years.

Hamilton’s heartfelt tribute resonated with fans across the globe, with thousands of comments pouring in to offer condolences. The loss of Roscoe not only marks the end of a chapter in Hamilton’s life but also reminds us of the profound bond between humans and their pets — a bond strong enough to transcend fame, podiums, and championship titles.