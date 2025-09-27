Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of a crucial Pirelli 2026 tyre test at Italy’s Mugello Circuit to remain at the bedside of his beloved bulldog Roscoe, who is battling pneumonia and currently in a coma. Hamilton was slated to put the next-generation tyres through their paces, but was replaced at short notice by Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu.

Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari in 2025 after over a decade with Mercedes, explained his absence in an emotional Instagram update on Friday. “Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped,” Hamilton wrote.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back, and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

F1 Community Shows Support

Lewis Hamilton’s heartfelt message sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow drivers. Former Mercedes teammate George Russell commented: “Thinking of you, mate.” Social media timelines quickly filled with messages of love for Roscoe, who has become a star in his own right with 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Roscoe, described on his profile as a “vegan bulldog who loves to travel and play ball,” has been a constant presence in Lewis Hamilton’s life since 2013, regularly accompanying him to Grand Prix weekends. Over the years, he’s charmed paddocks worldwide, turning into an unofficial F1 mascot and a symbol of Hamilton’s softer side away from the track.

The incident underscores the emotional toll of elite motorsport and how personal priorities can intersect with professional obligations—even for one of the sport’s most decorated champions. As Lewis Hamilton continues to settle with his high-profile switch to Ferrari, the health scare adds a poignant chapter to his 2025 season.

While Lewis Hamilton’s absence from Mugello may impact Pirelli’s testing schedule, fans have overwhelmingly applauded his decision to put Roscoe’s well-being first. Whether Roscoe recovers or not, Lewias Hamilton’s public vulnerability and devotion to his pet have resonated deeply, further endearing him to supporters worldwide.