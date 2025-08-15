Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Auto

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer

Last season, Alpine finished sixth, securing around $90 million in prize money. But a drop to 10th could cost the team an estimated $30 million in 2026, putting greater pressure on sponsorships and Renault’s willingness to inject additional funds.
Plunge Sports
Published on

Renault Group’s new chief executive, Francois Provost, has wasted no time in addressing mounting speculation over the future of the Alpine F1 Team. In his first major statement since taking the helm, Provost made it clear: Formula 1 remains at the heart of Renault’s strategy.

“Formula 1 is part of our core strategy for Alpine, and this I do not intend to change,” Francois Provost said, emphasizing that the team’s top priority is performance — both in 2024 and with the major 2026 regulation changes.

The reaffirmation from CEO Francois Provost comes after months of rumors suggesting Renault was considering selling Alpine F1. Despite downsizing its F1 operations — including shutting down its costly $260 million-per-year power unit program and switching to customer Mercedes engines in 2026 — the company recently rejected a $1.2 billion bid outright. That’s hardly the move of an owner looking to cash out.



A Tumultuous Era for Alpine F1

Alpine F1’s journey has been anything but smooth in recent years. The team, which rebranded from Renault in 2021 to promote its boutique sports car marque, has endured significant leadership churn and underperformance on track. Despite lofty ambitions like the 100-race plan announced by former CEO Laurent Rossi, Alpine currently sits at the bottom of the Constructors’ Championship.

Flavio Briatore’s controversial return as executive advisor last year signaled an aggressive attempt to steady the ship. Flavio Briatore’s influence has already brought in new sponsorship deals, including MSC Cruises, Claro, and Mercado Libre, boosting Alpine’s commercial portfolio.

Leadership Reshuffle and Rebuilding Plans

The team continues its rebuilding process. Steve Nielsen, a seasoned motorsport executive with prior Enstone experience, will take over as managing director next month. He fills the leadership gap left by the abrupt exit of team principal Oliver Oakes after the Miami Grand Prix.

For now, Dave Greenwood has stepped up to fulfill aspects of the team principal role in coordination with the FIA.

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama

Financial Stakes Remain High

Last season, Alpine finished sixth, securing around $90 million in prize money. But a drop to 10th could cost the team an estimated $30 million in 2026, putting greater pressure on sponsorships and Renault’s willingness to inject additional funds.

The F1 cost cap will rise from $140.5 million to $215 million next season due to expanded coverage of expenses, meaning Renault’s reduced engine program costs could free up resources for the team’s chassis and performance development.

With Renault holding a 76% stake in Alpine and valuations soaring as high as $1.5 billion, Francois Provost’s statement sends a clear signal: Alpine F1 is here to stay — and the fight to climb back up the grid is just beginning.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz Seal

Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz
By August 16, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer
By August 16, 2025
Denzel Washington Gets Candid on Career: “I Don’t Do It for the Oscars”

Denzel Washington Gets Candid on Career: “I Don’t Do It for the Oscars”
By August 16, 2025
Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2 GalaxyCon

Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2
By August 16, 2025
Duffer Brothers Exit Netflix for Blockbuster Paramount Deal

Duffer Brothers Exit Netflix for Blockbuster Paramount Deal
By August 15, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer
By August 16, 2025
OLG Horse Racing Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Gambling Canada Bettors Ontario iGaming OLG Players Can Now Bet on Live Horse Races, Starting with the $1-Million King’s Plate

OLG Players Can Now Bet on Live Horse Races, Starting with the $1-Million King’s Plate
By August 15, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators
By August 14, 2025
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed Nico Hulkenberg

Formula 1

Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

Artificial Intelligence

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
To Top
Loading...