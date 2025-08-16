TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1

TVS Motor Company has officially teased its upcoming Ntorq 150, marking the company’s entry into the premium performance scooter category. The new scooter, touted as TVS’ biggest yet, will make its global debut on September 1, 2025. A teaser video revealed not only the aggressive design silhouette but also the distinct exhaust note, heightening anticipation among scooter enthusiasts.

The teaser was accompanied by the tagline, “Feel the Thrill Like Never Before,” which clearly underlines the scooter’s sporty DNA.







From Ntorq 125 to Ntorq 150: The Evolution of a Segment Leader

Since its debut in 2018, the TVS Ntorq 125 has redefined India’s scooter market by carving out a new niche for sporty scooters. Over the years, TVS kept the model fresh with multiple variants and updates, making it one of the most successful products in the segment. However, existing Ntorq customers have had few upgrade options within the brand’s scooter portfolio. With the launch of the Ntorq 150, TVS aims to retain this loyal customer base by offering them a bigger, more powerful, and feature-rich scooter.

Expected Features and Design

While TVS has not disclosed full specifications yet, industry expectations point to a new 150cc engine tuned for both performance and refinement. Based on the teaser, the scooter’s front fascia carries sharp angular lines, four projector headlamps, and an aerodynamic nose design, all of which emphasize its aggressive styling.

Enthusiasts expect the Ntorq 150 to feature modern connectivity options such as TVS SmartXonnect, ride modes, and possibly ABS for added safety.

Rivalry in the Performance Scooter Segment

The arrival of the TVS Ntorq 150 sets the stage for a fierce battle in India’s growing performance scooter market. It will directly compete with the Yamaha Aerox 155, currently the most popular sporty scooter in the country, and the upcoming Hero Xoom 160, which is also expected to target young, thrill-seeking riders.

Market watchers believe that if the Ntorq 150 performs well, it could spark further competition and expansion in India’s high-performance scooter category, encouraging other brands to step in with new offerings.

The TVS Ntorq 150 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting two-wheeler launches of 2025. With its powerful engine, aggressive styling, and sporty promise, it has the potential to reshape India’s premium scooter market. All eyes are now on September 1, when TVS will finally reveal the scooter in full detail.