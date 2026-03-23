Tryfacta Wins $62M Federal Contracts, Expands Presence in U.S. Defense Sector

Tryfacta, Inc. has secured over $62 million in new federal contracts under the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Medical Q Coded Services 2 – Next Generation (MQS2-NG) program, marking a significant expansion of its footprint in the U.S. defense sector.

The newly awarded task orders highlight Tryfacta’s growing reputation as a reliable provider of mission-critical services, particularly within military healthcare systems.

Key Projects at Major U.S. Army Medical Centers

Under the MQS2-NG contract vehicle, Tryfacta will deliver critical operational support at two prominent U.S. Army medical facilities:

$34.5 million contract at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas

$28 million contract at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in Fort Bliss, Texas

These facilities play a vital role in providing healthcare services to active-duty personnel, veterans, and their families, making the contracts both strategically and operationally significant.

Strengthening Position in Federal Contracting

The combined value of these contracts underscores Tryfacta’s ability to compete effectively against larger, established federal contractors. As a woman-owned small business, the company continues to gain traction in a highly competitive government contracting landscape.

Company leadership emphasized that the awards reflect a combination of operational excellence, technical expertise, and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality services.

Adesh Tyagi, President and CEO of Tryfacta, described the achievement as a defining moment for the company’s growth trajectory. According to Tyagi, securing these contracts demonstrates the organization’s capability to deliver complex, high-impact programs while maintaining efficiency and accountability. He also highlighted the collaborative effort across teams—including recruitment, operations, and proposal development—that contributed to the win.

Supporting Mission-Critical Healthcare Operations

The MQS2-NG program serves as a crucial procurement framework for supporting healthcare operations across U.S. military installations. Through these task orders, Tryfacta will play a direct role in ensuring continuity of care and operational efficiency at both Army medical centers.

The company is expected to begin immediate mobilization, focusing on seamless program implementation and maintaining high standards of service delivery.

Expanding Capabilities in Technology and Workforce Solutions

Founded in 1996, Tryfacta has built a strong portfolio of services spanning IT consulting, cloud modernization, cybersecurity, program management, and workforce solutions.

As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), the company serves federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as Fortune 100 clients. These latest contract wins further reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the defense and public sector ecosystem.

Growing Role in the Defense Ecosystem

The new DHA contracts reflect broader trends in federal procurement, where specialized small businesses are increasingly playing a key role in delivering agile and innovative solutions.

For Tryfacta, the awards represent not only financial growth but also a deeper integration into mission-critical defense operations—particularly in healthcare services that directly impact military readiness and well-being.