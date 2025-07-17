Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Connect with us

Fire up the grill and grab your condiments—National Hot Dog Day is back, and restaurants across the US are celebrating America’s iconic snack with sizzling savings. Whether you’re a classic ketchup-and-mustard fan or a chili-cheese connoisseur, July 16 is the day to score delicious hot dog deals and freebies across top chains. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans devour over 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day. While Chicago may be famous for its loaded dogs, Los Angeles topped the list for hot dog consumption in 2024.



Here’s a breakdown of the best National Hot Dog Day restaurant deals in 2025:

Portillo’s: $1 Chicago Dogs for Perks Members

Known for its fully-loaded Chicago-style dogs, Portillo’s is offering $1 hot dogs or vegetarian Garden Dogs for members of its Perks loyalty program, with any $5 purchase. The deal runs through July 20, so you’ve got some time to relish the savings.

What’s in a Chicago Dog? Mustard, relish, onions, tomato slices, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Wienerschnitzel: 4 Chili Dogs for $4

This one’s a meat lover’s dream. Wienerschnitzel, with over 300 locations nationwide, is slinging four chili dogs for just $4—available only on July 16. You can order dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru. Be sure to bring your appetite!

7-Eleven: $2 Big Bite Dogs for Rewards Members

From July 16 to July 22, 7-Eleven and its sister stores Speedway and Stripes are offering $2 Big Bite hot dogs to members of their rewards programs. Just scan your app at checkout to unlock the deal.

Circle K: 2 Hot Dogs for $1

Circle K’s Inner Circle rewards members get a wild deal this year: two roller-grill hot dogs for $1, available through the Circle K app. If you’re road-tripping this summer, this is the ultimate fuel-up pit stop.

Sonic Drive-In: Deals All Month Long

Sonic is celebrating all month with a tiered menu of hot dog bargains:

  • $1 Corn Dogs

  • $2 All-American Dogs

  • $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys

With over 3,500 locations in 48 states, there’s likely a Sonic near you ready to satisfy your cravings.

Why National Hot Dog Day Matters

Beyond the fun and flavor, National Hot Dog Day is a nostalgic celebration of American summer traditions. Whether you’re grabbing a bite at your local gas station or sitting down at a retro drive-in, this is the one day you can load up without guilt—or spending much.

So if you’re wondering where to get cheap hot dogs today, this list has you covered. Just don’t forget the napkins.


