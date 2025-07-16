Connect with us

Drake's Associate and Rapper Top5 Stabbed in London After Wireless Festival

Drake’s Associate and Rapper Top5 Stabbed in London After Wireless Festival

Drake’s Associate and Rapper Top5 Stabbed in London After Wireless Festival

Canadian rapper Top5, a close associate of global superstar Drake, was stabbed in a violent mob attack in North London just hours after attending Drake’s headline performance at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park.

The 20-something rapper, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was attacked around 12:15 a.m. Monday, while sitting in a white Mercedes. A gang of approximately a dozen men reportedly surrounded his vehicle, smashed the windows, and stabbed him in the leg, according to the Metropolitan Police.



Mob Caught on Video During Brutal Assault

Disturbing video footage circulating on social media platform X (@CrimeLdn) shows the chaotic scene as a crowd climbs on the car, stomping the windshield and attempting to drag Top5 from the vehicle. The footage captures the intensity of the moment as the vehicle’s boot swings open while Top5 is seen being kicked and attacked by the group.

The car was later seen fleeing the scene with the boot still open, suggesting a frantic escape.

Authorities confirmed the rapper’s injuries are not life-threatening, but investigations are ongoing. “No arrests have been made at this stage,” police stated. They have urged anyone with information to contact 101 or quote CAD105/17JULY on social platforms.

Top5’s Controversial Comments May Have Fueled Tensions

Before the incident, Top5 had posted videos from the VIP section at Drake’s Wireless gig, where he was spotted celebrating and showing support for his longtime friend. However, it’s believed that his social media taunt, claiming “There is no real killers in London,” may have escalated tensions and provoked the attack.

The controversial rapper has a history of legal troubles, including a recent acquittal in a Toronto murder case, which he publicly celebrated on Instagram by thanking his legal team. His social media feed also shows photos with Kanye West and multiple moments with Drake, referring to themselves as “The President & The Boy.”

Drake’s Powerful Return to the UK Stage Overshadowed

Drake’s headlining appearance at Wireless Festival 2025 marked his return to large-scale UK performances, and he didn’t hold back in praising British talent. “No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out-rap London rappers,” Drake declared, calling UK lyricism the “highest level.”

His set featured fan favorites like Nonstop, Know Yourself, and God’s Plan, as part of his ongoing world tour.

But the shocking aftermath of Top5’s stabbing has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a celebratory weekend.

As London’s rap scene gains international recognition and the Wireless Festival continues to be a global hub for hip-hop, this incident raises serious questions about artist safety, fan tensions, and the impact of online bravado turning into real-world violence.


Loading...