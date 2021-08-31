Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura. The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban and also make sure people engaged in selling meat or liquor could be “rehabilitated” in an “organised” way, the UP CM said. he said.









The chief minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme organised in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami.”In 2017, we made the Nagar Nigam here and then declared seven areas as pilgrimage sites. Revered saints here and public representatives believe that meat and liquor consumption in these areas should be stopped and I believe this should happen too,” said Adityanath.

He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, that was known for producing huge quantity of animal milk.

Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.

“Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region,” he said.

The priest-turned-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country.

He said places of faith neglected since long are being revived now.

Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present on the occasion.