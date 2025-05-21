Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game

Let’s be honest: No one knows us like our moms, and when it comes to love and shaadi, they’ve been there, done that. From hunting down rishtas to making sure your shaadi has every detail on point, moms have always been the real OGs in the matchmaking game. ‘Rishta Aunty’, aka desi matchmakers, have a pretty bad rap. But moms? They’ve been matchmakers since the beginning of time, just in more subtle ways. They won’t pressure you into anything, but they’ll drop hints, subtly ask about that one guy or girl you mentioned, and let you know when they’ve ‘found someone perfect’ for you.

I am Shagufta Ali, a matchmaking expert at Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app. It’s all part of the mom magic. Moms are like the behind-the-scenes masterminds of your love life, connecting dots, making suggestions, and being your secret cheerleader. But now, they’re navigating the world of modern matchmaking with a little help from technology. Who knew?

From Arranged to Online: Mama’s Making A Shift

Remember when finding a rishta meant a million aunties, uncles’ networks, and seriously awkward family dinners? Well, things have changed. Today’s generation is chatting and connecting through digital platforms, but without giving up those family values. While you go out and find your partner, a small thank you to mothers who got on board and let us mix tradition with independence.







The Unofficial Love Gurus

No one gives better relationship advice than mom (even if she’s constantly asking if you’re “seeing anyone special”). Whether it’s about handling heartbreak, learning the art of compromise, or simply figuring out how to handle the awkward “meet the family” moment, moms have seen it all. They’ve been through the ups and downs themselves, and their wisdom is gold, even if it comes with a sprinkle of overprotectiveness.

The Power of ‘Mom-Approved’

Here’s the thing: When looking for a partner, the “Mom-Approved” seal of approval is what really counts. Finding the right person is great, but the true test is when Mom meets them and gives her nod of approval (or the dreaded side-eye). Whether it’s a traditional or more modern approach, the goal is always the same: finding a match that feels right, and moms just want to see that you’re happy and supported in your journey.

Moms Just Want You to Find Love… Safely

One thing that will never change: moms always want the best for you, especially when it comes to your love life. With the rise of everything online and so much hearsay, they may be a little cautious. They’re also ready to embrace matchmaking apps like Muzz, if it means their kids can find love safely. Luckily, tech has their back! With privacy features and non-identity disclosure, the young generation is exploring independence and secured rishtas, while moms can rest easy knowing their kids are in a safe space.

The Rishta That Lasts

Here’s the magic formula: giving your kids the freedom to choose their own partner while still being a part of the process is possible. What if both independence and mom’s involvement could work together? A modern rishta isn’t an isolated process; it’s about building trust, giving autonomy, and creating a space where both sides come together naturally. After all, a happy middle ground is the best place to find a rishta that lasts.

Author: Shagufta Ali is the Lead Marketing Head for Muzz India, driving the vision to make it the country’s largest and most trusted Muslim matchmaking app.

