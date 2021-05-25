Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app and the market leader in high intent dating, has introduced “Settle Down” feature for its users. Since its inception, Aisle has been an enabler for meaningful, long-term relationships. With its latest feature, the company has taken a step ahead to bring together the best of matchmaking and matrimony. Users have an opportunity to know if people they are connecting with are interested in getting married or not.









The Settle Down feature allows users on the app to display their plans of settling down by giving them options about whether they wish to settle in one year or two years etc. With the help of this feature users get better clarity and don’t have to second guess the intentions of people they are connecting with.

Premium users can directly reply to someone’s “Settle Down” field by sending them an invite. Invites sent directly to a “Settle Down” prompt are likely to result in deeper and more meaningful conversations among the match members. As per Aisle, amongst the total number of users 44% have chosen to display their wish to settle down. Early data from this latest feature reveals that 51% of the users are looking to settle down within a year and 27% are looking to settle down within two years. Users between the age 26-29 have used it the most on their profile.

Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle, said they are constantly pushing the envelope to offer users the best of services. “High intent dating across the globe is customized for people and their sensitivities. We have been building Aisle for over six years and only Indian dating app to make it to the top 5. In India, the trajectory of a successful relationship is for it to culminate in a marriage. Aisle has always been an enabler for long-term relationships and with Settle Down, we wanted to converge the gap between modern dating and matrimony.”

The app also connects people of Indian-origin from around the world, who are looking for serious relationships. During 2020, Aisle was the first to launch an interact before matching feature, “Rooms” on its app which allowed individuals to host a virtual room and begin an audio conversation with any other interested user. Besides this, it has launched its premium feature “Concierge” with an aim to offer curated matchmaking to users browsing through a collection of handpicked profiles all in one place.