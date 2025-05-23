Connect with us

Aadyam Theatre’s “Mumbai Star” Brings Music, Movement, and Mentorship to Centre Stage

“Mumbai Star”, the latest original production from Aadyam Theatre, is more than just a dance musical—it’s a powerful celebration of ambition, love, and the high-stakes cost of chasing dreams in the city that never stops moving. Backed by the Aditya Birla Group, Aadyam continues its tradition of bold, contemporary Indian theatre with this genre-defying production that fuses narrative theatre, original music, and electrifying choreography.

Aadyam Theatre production set to premiere in Mumbai on May 24–25 at St. Andrew’s Auditorium and in Delhi on June 14–15 at Kamani Auditorium. Mumbai Star tells the compelling story of Dev, a small-town boy with big dreams. Leaving behind his coastal village in Maharashtra, Dev arrives in Mumbai with only raw talent and a handful of cash, hoping to win a televised competition that promises instant stardom.

But as he battles heartbreak, fierce competition, and the harsh reality of fame, what unfolds is not just a contest but a deeply human journey of mentorship, transformation, and self-discovery.



Directed by Nadir Khan (of Sing India Sing fame) and choreographed by Avantika Bahl, Mumbai Star is powered by original compositions from music maestro Dhruv Ghanekar, with lyrics by Ishitta Arun. The result? A sonic and visual spectacle that captures the pulsating heartbeat of Mumbai while delivering a story that is both universal and emotionally intimate.

What sets Aadyam Theatre’s Mumbai Star apart is its seamless blend of Indian and Western dance forms. From Bollywood moves choreographed by Krutika Mehta to classical Kathak sequences curated by Vidushi Uma Dogra and street-style hip-hop sets designed by Vivaran Dhasmana, the show embraces India’s eclectic cultural landscape with fearless artistry.

Narrated by acclaimed actors Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava, the production offers a witty and poignant lens into Dev’s world, elevating the stage experience far beyond a traditional dance show.

The cast features a powerhouse ensemble of dancers, including Abhishek Choksi, Arushi Nigam, Jayesh Sarange, Melitta Dsouza, Sonakshi Amitabh, and others, who bring unmatched energy and vulnerability to the stage.

Conceived initially by Devika Shahani, the show was reimagined for Indian audiences by Akarsh Khurana and Arghya Lahiri. Shahani calls it a “universal story about the relationship between a mentor and disciple,” adding that Mumbai Star is a personal tribute to her own guru.

“This production is a bold step for Aadyam Theatre,” says Nadir Khan, who also serves as Co-Programming Consultant for Aadyam’s seventh season. “It opens the door for the dance industry to be fully recognized as part of the theatrical narrative.”

As Indian theatre evolves, Aadyam Theatre’s Mumbai Star is a stunning example of what’s possible when music, movement, and meaning collide. It’s not just a show—it’s a movement.


