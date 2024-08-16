BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking action from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on his longstanding request to revoke the Indian citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Swamy’s petition stems from allegations that Gandhi held British citizenship during his tenure as a director of a UK-based company, Backops Limited, from 2003 to 2009. He argues that Gandhi’s alleged declaration of British nationality in official documents during that period violates Article 9 of the Indian Constitution and the Indian Citizenship Act of 1955.

My Associate Advocate Satya Sabharwal has filed A PIL on the failure of the Home Ministry to prosecute Rahul Gandhi and show cause why he not be stripped of his Indian citizenship. Rahul Gandhi has refused to reply to HM hence the PIL. I also thank Associates Vishesh Kanoria. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 16, 2024

Subramanian Swamy initially raised these concerns in 2019 when he wrote to the MHA, asking them to investigate and take appropriate action. According to Swamy, the company’s annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006 listed Rahul Gandhi’s nationality as British, and the same was noted in the company’s dissolution application in 2009.









The MHA responded by asking Gandhi to clarify the situation within two weeks, but Swamy claims that, despite the passage of more than five years, there has been no resolution or clarity from the MHA regarding the matter.

[BREAKING] Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court over citizenship of Rahul Gandhi#Rahul_Gandhi @Swamy39 Read story here: https://t.co/6QcK79AJRm pic.twitter.com/6c2wrT7H7V — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 16, 2024

Subramanian Swamy’s petition in the Delhi High Court now seeks a directive compelling the MHA to make a formal decision on his representation. The case has sparked renewed debate over Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status, with Subramanian Swamy insisting that holding dual citizenship, if true, is grounds for disqualification from holding public office in India. The outcome of this legal challenge could have significant implications for Rahul Gandhi’s political career and the broader discourse on citizenship laws in India.