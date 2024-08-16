Mahindra’s latest addition to its iconic Thar lineup, the Thar Roxx, has officially been unveiled, and it promises to take adventure driving to a whole new level. While the full pricing details and specific configurations are still under wraps, the launch has certainly set the stage for a thrilling new chapter in off-road vehicles. Here’s a closer look at what makes the Thar Roxx a compelling choice for adventure enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.

Pricing and Availability

The Mahindra Thar Roxx enters the market with a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh for the base petrol variant, MX1 MT RWD. For those eyeing the diesel variants, prices begin at ₹13.99 lakh for the MX1 MT RWD. However, if you’re looking for the top-tier trims and 4×4 configurations, you’ll need to stay tuned. Mahindra has announced that these prices will be revealed closer to the start of deliveries, which are scheduled to commence around Dussehra. Test drives will be available from September 14, and bookings open on October 3.









Variants and Features

The Thar Roxx will be offered in several trims, including MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3, AX5, and AX7. This variety ensures there is a Thar Roxx to suit a range of preferences and budgets. Each variant comes with a unique set of features designed to enhance both on-road comfort and off-road capability.

Key features of the Thar Roxx include a sophisticated 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and a premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The SUV is also equipped with advanced off-road aids such as crawl control and selectable terrain modes, making it versatile for various driving conditions.

Dimensions and Design

The Thar Roxx is built to impress with its robust dimensions. It measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,923 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The SUV’s design incorporates an impressive approach angle of 41.7 degrees, a break-over angle of 36.1 degrees, and a departure angle of 23.9 degrees. Its 650 mm water-wading depth further underscores its off-road prowess.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx offers two engine options: a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. The petrol engine delivers up to 177 Hp and 380 Nm of torque with an automatic gearbox, while the diesel variant reaches 175 Hp and 370 Nm. Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, catering to a range of driving preferences.

Colour Options and Customization

The Mahindra Thar Roxx does not skimp on style, offering seven colour options: Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula, Battleship Grey, and Burnt Sienna. Each colour is paired with a sleek black roof, adding to the SUV’s rugged and sophisticated appeal.

What Sets the Thar Roxx Apart

The Thar Roxx stands out not just for its impressive specs but for the blend of luxury and utility it brings to the table. With advanced features like Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and connected car technology, it bridges the gap between modern comfort and traditional off-road capability. The focus on both driving pleasure and functionality is evident in every aspect of the Thar Roxx, making it a strong contender in the SUV market.

As Mahindra gears up for the Thar Roxx’s official rollout, enthusiasts and potential buyers will have ample time to explore its offerings through test drives and detailed previews. Whether you’re an off-road aficionado or someone looking for a stylish and capable SUV, the Mahindra Thar Roxx promises to deliver a driving experience like no other.