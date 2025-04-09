Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump’s New China Tariffs Spark Global Market Turmoil, Raise Recession Fears

Trump’s New China Tariffs Spark Global Market Turmoil, Raise Recession Fears s&P 500 Donald trump

Trump Presidency

Trump’s New China Tariffs Spark Global Market Turmoil, Raise Recession Fears

Aggressive move was against China, where tariffs on imports were nearly doubled from 54% to 104% in response to Beijing’s own countermeasures. China has called the move “economic blackmail” and vowed to fight back.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

President Donald Trump’s latest salvo in the global trade war has officially taken effect, sending fresh shockwaves through financial markets and raising fears of a worldwide recession. As of early Wednesday, sweeping new China tariffs—including a staggering 104% duty on Chinese goods—were imposed on dozens of countries, from close allies to global rivals.

Markets React with Panic

The Global and China Tariffs, which Trump described as “reciprocal,” have rattled the foundations of the post-war global trade order. Investors responded with panic: the S&P 500, already in freefall, is approaching a bear market, down nearly 20% from its most recent high. Even global benchmark bonds—typically considered safe havens—were not spared, as forced selling pushed yields upward and sparked a rush toward cash.

“These tariffs are triggering a level of uncertainty we haven’t seen since the 2008 financial crisis,” said a senior analyst at JP Morgan, which now estimates a 60% chance of global recession by year-end.

Global Ripple Effects

The impact is being felt far beyond Wall Street. Germany’s finance minister warned on Wednesday that Europe’s largest economy is at risk of slipping into another recession. In Asia, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam are scrambling to prepare for trade talks with Washington. South Korea announced emergency aid for its auto sector, while Vietnam’s deputy prime minister is scheduled to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump Stays Defiant Amid Uncertainty

Trump, meanwhile, remains defiant. At a White House event, he claimed that “many countries are coming in to make deals,” suggesting the tariffs are a strategic move to pressure trading partners into negotiations. Yet, in almost the same breath, he described the duties as “permanent,” leaving markets unsure of his ultimate intent.

China Tariffs –  Response to Escalation

The most aggressive move was with the Trump-China tariff on imports nearly doubled from 54% to 104% in response to Beijing’s own countermeasures. China has called the move “economic blackmail” and vowed to fight back. In an effort to stabilize its markets, Chinese brokerages and state-owned companies have stepped in to support domestic stock prices.

Policy Responses from Central Banks and Governments

As tensions escalate, central banks are stepping in to cushion the blow. New Zealand and India cut interest rates on Wednesday, with more monetary easing likely to follow in other nations. Fiscal stimulus is also in motion, with several governments preparing support packages for export-heavy industries.

Consumers Brace for Higher Prices

Despite Trump’s claims of protecting American interests, economists warn that U.S. consumers will feel the sting. Prices on a broad range of goods—from sneakers to electronics—are expected to rise. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that nearly 75% of Americans anticipate higher prices on everyday items over the next six months.

More Tariffs on the Horizon?

And Trump may not be done. In remarks to Republican lawmakers, he hinted at “major” tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, which had so far been exempt.

A High-Stakes Gamble

With financial markets reeling, global leaders on edge, and consumers bracing for higher costs, Trump’s China tariff offensive marks a high-stakes gamble—one that could reshape the global economy for years to come.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain

Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain
By April 8, 2025
Kim Kardashian Attempts to Join Forces with Bianca Censori Amit Kanye West Rants

Kim Kardashian Attempts to Join Forces with Bianca Censori Amit Kanye West Rants
By April 8, 2025
William Finn, Tony-Winning Composer of Falsettos, Dies at 73 William Finn

William Finn, Tony-Winning Composer of Falsettos, Dies at 73
By April 9, 2025
Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Promises a Stylized Storm of Surreal Drama and Star Power Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Ayoade, and Benedict Cumberbatch Benicio Del Toro Focus Features Mia Threapleton Michael Cera Riz ahmed

Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Promises a Stylized Storm of Surreal Drama and Star Power
By April 8, 2025
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Lives On Under a New Name in Raleigh

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Lives On Under a New Name in Raleigh
By April 7, 2025
Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market Singapore Based SWC Global Nitin Kalra Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market
By April 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
Bitget Just Changed the Game: New Onchain Platform Gives CEX Traders VIP Access to Early-Stage Tokens Bitget Onchain Web3 DeFi Crypto Excahnge

Bitget Just Changed the Game: New Onchain Platform Gives CEX Traders VIP Access to Early-Stage Tokens
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

NBA

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
To Top
Loading...