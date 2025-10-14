Connect with us

ICE Detains Parents of U.S. Marine in San Diego — Father Deported Despite Pending Green Card Applications

ICE Detains Parents of U.S. Marine in San Diego — Father Deported Despite Pending Green Card Applications

ICE Detains Parents of U.S. Marine in San Diego — Father Deported Despite Pending Green Card Applications

In a heartbreaking turn of events, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported the father of a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton after detaining both of his parents twice within one week. The incident has reignited the debate over immigration enforcement policies — particularly those affecting the families of service members.

Marine Steve Rios, from Oceanside, California, told NBC 7 that ICE detained his parents, Esteban Rios and Luisa Rodriguez, at the Camp Pendleton gate on September 28. The couple, who immigrated from Mexico more than three decades ago, had lived in the U.S. for over 30 years while raising their children and working long hours in manual labor jobs.

“They’ve worked from sun-up to sundown washing cars and cleaning houses,” Steve Rios said. “I joined the Marines to make them proud. After everything they’ve done for us, this is the least I could do for them.”

A Family Tradition Turns Into a Nightmare

According to the Rios family, Steve and his parents were on their way to pick up his sister Ashley, who is also married to a Marine and expecting her first child. It was a weekly tradition for the family — but this time, ICE agents arrived at the gate and detained both parents.

The family says Esteban and Luisa Rios have no criminal record and were waiting for their green card and work visa applications, sponsored by their son Steve Rios, to be approved. After being initially released with ankle monitors and told to check in with ICE a few days later, they complied — only to be detained again.

“I just kept looking at my parents, thinking, is this the last time I’ll see them?” Steve Rios said, recalling the moment ICE agents took them away. His father wore a red shirt and hat reading “Proud Dad of a U.S. Marine.” “He said, ‘This is my lucky shirt — we’ll be fine,’” Steve added quietly.

ICE Statement and Family’s Unanswered Questions

When asked for comment, ICE said in a statement that it “arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” adding that “all aliens in violation of U.S. law may be subject to arrest and removal.”

However, the Rios family insists they have complied with every legal requirement and that their applications are still pending. The father was reportedly deported on Friday, while Luisa’s status remains uncertain.

Ashley, who is due to give birth soon, said through tears, “I just wanted my mom with me in the delivery room. It’s hard not knowing what’s going to happen next.”

 

A Growing Debate on Immigration and Military Families

The case has sparked outrage online and renewed discussions about how ICE policies affect military families. Advocates argue that deporting the parents of active-duty service members undermines the very values those soldiers risk their lives to protect.

For now, the Rios family remains in limbo — clinging to faith and hoping for a resolution. “They might get sent back. They might not,” Steve said. “The only person that knows is up there.”

